A woman has pleaded guilty in a 2016 animal cruelty case in which she was accused of leaving two dogs locked inside a Smyrna house without food or water for weeks.
The dogs, both male mixed breeds, were clearly emaciated when they were found in December 2016, but both recovered.
Tennessee woman Ashley Marie Davis was sentenced as a first offender in Cobb Superior Court on Monday, having admitted two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of making a false statement, her case files show.
Davis was sentenced by Judge Gregory Poole to 10 years of probation and 150 hours of community work. She was facing up to five years in prison and a $15,000 fine on both felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, per state law.
As a first offender, Davis won’t be convicted if she completes the probationary sentence and imposed conditions, which include an alcohol ban and random drug and alcohol tests.
If she violates the sentence, she will be convicted and eligible to serve the maximum penalties.
Records show Davis was supposed to be looking after the dogs, called Lucky and Simpson, as a foster carer. But at the start of December 2016 she abandoned them in her former Smyrna house when she moved back to Tennessee, authorities said.
The dogs were found in the house over two weeks later, on Dec. 17, by local dog rescue advocate Justine Stinnett, who had arranged for them to be in Davis' care and who was performing a check on their situation.
According to Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes, both Lucky and Simpson were found with all ribs, spine and pelvic bones showing due to starvation.
Photographs published by Stinnett on her public Instagram and Facebook accounts show the extent of Davis’ neglect of the dogs, and how they have since recovered.
Simpson is blind and Lucky is deaf, Stinnett posted alongside photographs of the dogs in December 2016.
This week she shared more photographs of Lucky and Simpson on her public Facebook page, showing they gained back a healthy amount of weight.
It's estimated Lucky lost 20 pounds and was only around 30 pounds when he was found.
Davis was initially arrested in April 2018, after a lengthy investigation, and was indicted on four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, her record shows. She pleaded not guilty in July 2019.
This month, DA Holmes re-charged Davis in the case, with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of making a false statement that Davis subsequently admitted and was sentenced on.
Holmes said the false statement charge related to Davis telling a Cobb police detective that Lucky had been picked up by Stinnett on Dec. 2, 2016, knowing that to be a lie.
