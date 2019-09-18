Three men are each facing 11 felony charges after police say they robbed a woman at gunpoint with a semi-automatic rifle near Smyrna then used her car and wallet to go on a shopping spree.
Atlanta residents Quin Derrius Wynn and Johnvonte Demario Stuckey are charged in relation to the May 31 incident alongside Barry Dean Smith, of Decatur, arrest warrants show.
Police say the trio robbed a woman at the Wellington Point apartment complex on Maner Terrace in southern Cobb County between 11 p.m. on May 30 and 12 a.m. on May 31, pointing an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle at her to steal her 2007 Acura, purse, wallet, cellphone and car keys.
On May 31 the suspects went to the Macy’s in Cumberland Mall, a Walmart in College Park and an Atlanta food mart, spending $624 on a leather bag, three pairs of men’s sneakers and other undisclosed items, according to warrants.
The men also used the victim’s cards and personal information to make four credit applications with three different banks that same day, police said.
Arrest warrants show all three suspects are denied bond unless it is granted by a Superior Court judge.
According to the men’s warrants, each faces single felony charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault as well as nine felony counts of identity theft.
