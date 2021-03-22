A woman was ejected from her vehicle and killed early Monday morning after her car left the roadway near the intersection of Pat Mell and Austell roads, police say.
Cobb Police report Katherine Garcia, 26, of Douglasville, was driving west on Pat Mell Road when for unknown reasons, her Toyota Corolla left the roadway around 12:21 a.m. The car crossed the sidewalk and grass shoulder, then became airborne. It then collided with curb, causing it to roll, before hitting a tree behind the Save & Go Food Mart.
Garcia, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 18-year-old Judith Monroy of Douglasville, was also ejected. Monroy was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
Cobb Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 770-499-3987.
