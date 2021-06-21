A woman was killed Saturday in north Cobb after a pickup truck backed into her while she attempted to guide the truck into a driveway.
Paula Parker, 53, of Griffin, was visiting a yard sale at the home of Caroline Holko—a former Democratic candidate for House District 46—at 4564 Savage Drive when she was killed. Holko told the MDJ Parker and Mary Harris, the driver of the truck, were trying to load a mobility scooter they had purchased into the truck.
Harris told Cobb Police she was backing up the truck into Holko’s driveway when her wet foot slipped off the brake pedal. She intended to put her foot back on the brakes, but instead pressed the accelerator. Parker was standing directly behind the truck, a Dodge 1500.
“I went into the garage to get some accessory that goes with (the scooter),” Holko said. “And I heard the tires squeal and a loud thump, and the next thing I know, I heard somebody screaming … my mom and my husband were both hollering, ‘Call 911.’”
Parker was pinned between the rear of the truck and a retaining wall, according to Cobb Police. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“I’m really heartbroken for that family … It was just a terrible, terrible, terrible tragedy,” Holko said.
“Please include the PSA—don’t try to wave people back by standing behind the vehicle,” she added. “If you need to help somebody back up, don’t stand behind the vehicle. This is like my nightmare made reality.”
