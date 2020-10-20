Police are investigating a crash that killed a Douglasville woman and injured a 3-year-old girl when their car was hit in Powder Springs.
The child was riding in a silver 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Ellen Shoulders, 54, according to Officer Shenise McDonald, Cobb County Police Department spokesperson.
Shoulders crashed into an eastbound Chevrolet Camaro while she was turning left out of 3865 Powder Springs Road to go west, at 4 p.m. Monday. That address is for a day care: Madalyn's House Childcare.
The front of the Camaro collided with the left front of the PT Cruiser, police said, causing the Camaro to hit a red 2013 Kia Optima.
Shoulders was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died. The 3-year-old was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
The driver of the Camaro, 20-year-old David Exume of Powder Springs, did not require medical attention.
The driver of the Optima, 49-year-old Caritina Valladares of Powder Springs, was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Powder Springs Police Department and Cobb County Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
