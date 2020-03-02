A Villa Rica woman has been indicted in relation to a serious assault at a Mableton house, in which a man was stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife, according to local authorities.
Arielle Chanelle Davis, 23, was indicted by a grand jury in Cobb Superior Court on Feb. 27 on counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, her indictment shows.
Cobb police said Davis was the primary aggressor involved in an attack at a home on Old Gordon Road, near the Mableton Parkway intersection, just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2019, when she reportedly stabbed a male victim in the neck with a kitchen knife, causing serious injury.
Davis was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault with intent to murder, her arrest warrant states.
Davis was arrested in Marietta around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 and booked into the Cobb County jail, where she remains on a $20,000 bond after 202 days in custody, her jail record shows.
