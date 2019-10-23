A Sandy Springs woman has been indicted on a felony charge after police said she attempted to grab an officer's gun while he was working security at a bull riding bar in The Battery complex at Cumberland.
Lauren Nicole Webb attempted to grab the police officer’s gun when the officer approached her as she drunkenly tried to leave The Battery's "Professional Bull Riding Bar," PBR Atlanta, at 2 a.m. on April 13, her arrest warrant states.
It shows Webb, aged 24 at the time, told the officer he was “not a legitimate police officer” and “reached for and grabbed my department issued weapon ... while in a crowded area filled with other intoxicated patrons.”
Webb was indicted on a single felony charge of attempting to remove a weapon from a public official by a grand jury in the Cobb County Superior Court on Oct. 17, court records show.
She was booked into the Cobb County jail following the April incident, and released on a $7,000 bond, records show.
