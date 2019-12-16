A man who headbutted a woman in the face and clawed her in the eye, according to Cobb police, is behind bars facing three charges in relation to the incident, records show.
Kindell Jarrod Daniels, 33, of Canton, went to the Hometowne Lodge on Baker Road in Acworth on Dec. 10, despite being issued with a trespass notice in respect of the property on Nov. 5, and attacked a woman in her room, his arrest warrant states.
Police said Daniels, who had previously lived with the victim, kept her from leaving her room at the lodge, by standing in front of the door and refusing to let her past.
He headbutted her in the face, causing a cut to the inside of her lip, and clawed her left eye with his fingernails, causing a red mark on the inside of her eye, his warrant states.
Records show Daniels was arrested by Acworth police just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and booked into the Cobb County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and two misdemeanor counts of battery/family violence and criminal trespass.
On the false imprisonment and battery charges, Daniels is not eligible for bond and remains in custody. On the trespass misdemeanor he faces a $2,500 bond.
