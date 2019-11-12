A Chicago woman assaulted a man in a southeast Cobb County motel room, biting his face and stomping on his head while he was drunk because he had hit her, police say.
Monique Jerrisa Porter, 32, was arrested by Cobb County police officers at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Atlanta Vinings/Galleria, a Marriott motel at the intersection of Interstate 285 and Paces Ferry Road, just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 3, records show.
She remains in custody at the Cobb jail on a $32,500 bond for two charges of felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor simple battery, her jail record states.
According to Porter’s arrest warrant, she disfigured the male victim by biting his chin at least once, causing a deep cut, then repeatedly stomped on his face and head with her bare foot while he lay on the bathroom floor.
The attack took place at the motel between 10 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, the warrant stated, when Porter also pushed the victim to the floor because he was drunk.
“Said accused stated that she wanted to take advantage of (the victim’s) intoxication because she wanted to get back at him for hitting her earlier,” the warrant stated.
