A woman managed to fend off a homeless man who twice tried to steal her purse in the front parking lot of WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell, police say.
William Thor Holland, 31, is now in the Cobb County jail without bond facing felony attempted robbery and three less serious charges.
Jail records state Holland is homeless and was in violation of probation when he reportedly tried to steal the woman’s purse.
The arrest warrant states Holland had been watching the victim before following her out of the hospital building, at 3950 Austell Road, and into the front parking lot.
That’s when he ran up to the woman and attempted to snatch the purse around her shoulder, police say.
“Said victim resisted the attempt, and said accused began to flee, but returned for a second attempt to take the purse,” the warrant states. “Both attempts were thwarted by said victim, and said accused fled on foot with no property.”
That incident happened at 4:20 p.m. on July 10, but Holland wasn’t arrested until Saturday.
Warrant and jail records show he was apprehended by Cobb police at the intersection of Austell Road and Blue Ridge Drive, a half-mile from WellStar Cobb Hospital, at 6 p.m. on July 27, after police say he unlawfully failed to walk across Austell Road in a marked crosswalk and gave officers his brother’s name and birthdate in an attempt to hide the fact he was subject to an active warrant in Cobb County.
Holland faces two misdemeanors for jay-walking and giving a false name, as well as a felony probation violation charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.