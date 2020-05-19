A young Paulding County woman is in the Cobb County jail without bond facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges, accused by police of intentionally rear-ending another vehicle at a west Marietta intersection Monday night, causing the driver’s death.
Cikira Caivon Faison, 20, of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested by Cobb County police late Monday night and booked into the county jail, records show, in relation to a collision at the intersection of Barrett Parkway and Dallas Highway around 7 p.m.
Per investigators, Faison was driving a green 2006 Volkswagen Beetle southbound on Barrett Parkway, approaching the Dallas Highway intersection in the left lane.
Austell resident Frank Thompson, 58, was driving a silver 2002 Saturn SC1 and was stopped at a red traffic signal at the intersection in the left travel lane.
“Faison did not stop and crashed the Beetle into the rear of the stopped Saturn,” Cobb County police spokesman Sgt Wayne Delk said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “Mr. Thompson was critically injured in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Delk said based on primary information gathered by investigators, it is believed Faison intentionally caused the collision, in which she was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about it is asked to call police on 770-499-3945 or 770-499-3987.
According to Faison’s arrest warrant, she is charged with felony homicide-murder and felony aggravated assault with a weapon.
