A 33-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fire at the Avenues of Kennesaw apartment complex, according to the county fire department.
The county’s Fire Investigations Unit found that someone intentionally set a fire on the second-floor balcony of a home in the 3000 block of Towne Crossing NW in Kennesaw, just south of the intersection of Shiloh Road and George Busbee Parkway, just before noon Friday.
Lydia N. Ferguson has been charged with arson first endangerment and is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center with a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.