Acworth Police are investigating the death of a dog that was found unresponsive in a parked car.
In a news release sent out Saturday evening, police said the dog was found inside a car at the Target at 3378 Cobb Parkway.
“Officers gained entry into the vehicle by breaking a window and finding the dog unresponsive,” said department spokeswoman Corporal Youlanda McIntosh. “The dog was rushed to a local animal hospital where a veterinarian advised the canine was deceased. Cobb County Animal Control arrived and took possession of the canine.”
McIntosh said investigators determined the dog had been in the car for four hours.
Tanya Lee Kuhlman of Acworth, who McIntosh called the dog’s owner, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 770-974-1232.
