A woman was beaten and raped so brutally in a Marietta hotel room that she needed surgery, police claim.
Her alleged attacker, 54-year-old Elijah Wilson, stood and stomped on her neck until she couldn’t breathe, belted her, punched her, dropped her to the ground, raped her and threatened further physical abuse to keep her subdued, as stated in Wilson’s Jan. 17 arrest warrant.
Marietta police said this violence occurred in the Metro Extended Stay Hotel on Freys Gin Road, which is between Cobb Parkway and Interstate 75 near Roswell Road, in the 16 hours between 10 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 last year.
Wilson was arrested by police at the hotel, where he lives, around 5 p.m. Friday, charged with felony counts of aggravated assault/strangulation, rape, aggravated battery and aggravated sodomy, as well as misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and battery, his jail record shows.
Wilson remains in custody at the Cobb jail without bond.
His victim suffered “significant nerve/spinal cord and musculoskeletal damage,” police said, requiring emergency medical intervention, including surgery.
“Even after surgical intervention by doctors, the victim’s loss of limb control and use persisted for several days after the incident,” said Christopher Lindsey, of the Marietta police, in Wilson’s warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.