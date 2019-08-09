A middle-of-the-night assault in Marietta, where a woman was reportedly bashed with a nail-studded piece of broken wood, has left a police officer with a broken thumb and a young man in jail.
Police say the assault happened between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at 30 Atlanta Street in Marietta, the address listed for the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, just off the city’s Square.
Carlos Monta Ezzard, 19, of Atlanta, assaulted a woman with a nail-studded piece of broken wood and wrapped his hand around her neck as she was bleeding from her head, the arrest warrant states.
Police say the victim sounded the horn of her vehicle, causing Ezzard to run away, but he was identified by witnesses spoken to by the victim and investigators.
The warrant states Ezzard fled from a police officer while being apprehended and the officer fell on the ground while giving chase, breaking a thumb.
Another police officer was struck in the face by Ezzard while also attempting to arrest him, the warrant states.
Ezzard was found in possession of marijuana, concealed in a prescription pill bottle inside a book bag, police claim.
He was booked into the Cobb County jail Aug. 4 after being arrested by Marietta police and remains in custody on a $20,000 bond, facing felony charges of aggravated assault and obstructing police as well as a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge, jail records show.
