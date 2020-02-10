A Marietta man tried to throw a woman from a fifth story balcony of a hotel during an argument, police say.
Gregory Allen Scott, 33, is charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder in relation to the incident, which happened around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Economy Hotel on Northwest Parkway in south Marietta, just below Delk Road between Interstate 75 and Cobb Parkway, records show.
Marietta police arrested Scott around 9 p.m. on Feb. 4, just a few hours after the incident, and he was booked into the Cobb County jail without bond, his jail record shows.
Scott was involved in an altercation with the female victim at the hotel when he grabbed her by her clothing to lift her over a balcony on the fifth floor of the hotel, police said.
Scott is also accused of assaulting the woman in the hotel parking lot, where she said he kicked her and struck her in the head and face.
According to Scott’s arrest warrant, he also pushed a second female victim to the ground at the hotel, causing her to hit her head on the asphalt.
Scott lives about six and a half miles from the hotel, records show, at the bottom of Marietta, west of Smyrna.
In addition to the felony charge of aggravated assault with intent to murder, he also faces a felony probation violation charge and three misdemeanor counts of battery, simple battery and possessing less than an ounce of marijuana, his jail record shows.
On the drugs charge, Scott is subject to a $1,500 bond. But on the other charges he is denied bond, unless granted by a Cobb Superior Court judge, per his jail record.
