An 84-year-old man was seriously injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, police said Sunday.
According to Marietta Police, the road was closed near Dallas Circle for almost four hours Sunday morning while they worked the scene.
"According to witnesses, a group of car club enthusiasts were driving West when they began passing other westbound traffic on Whitlock Avenue," the police department reported on its Facebook page. "Witnesses stated they were passing cars in no-passing zones."
Authorities said one member of the club attempted to pass other traffic going up a hill in a no-passing zone.
The 84-year-old was headed east on Whitlock Avenue when the other driver "swerved at the last minute," and did not hit the older man's car head-on, "but the two vehicles still collided," police said.
No details on whether any arrests had been made were not immediately available Sunday afternoon.
On the Facebook post, Marietta Police warned "traffic laws exist to keep us all safe. Parents, please share this with any young drivers you know."
