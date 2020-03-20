The early days of spring have seen pollen counts in what the National Allergy Bureau deems the "extremely high range."
Saturday's count reached 2,462 particles per cubic meter, up drastically from the 108 on the first day of spring and 87 on Wednesday, according to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, the state's authority on pollen counts.
The pollen count was moderate at this time last year, reaching only 24 on March 20.
To put it in perspective, the "high" range for tree pollen begins at 90, according to a news release from the allergy authority, which has an office near Marietta's Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Pollenologists at the allergy practice told the MDJ pollen counts are calculated by analyzing samples collected by special measuring rods that spin for 10 seconds every 45 minutes of the day. The inches-long rods are lightly greased and collect pollen as they spin. Collections are measured after 24 hours, so Friday’s high pollen count reflects measurements from early Thursday morning to early Friday morning.
But the high count may fluctuate day to day. Atlanta Allergy & Asthma physicians say it's not unusual to see wide variations in daily pollen counts this time of year.
"With the warmer temperatures, the trees are pollinating, however, rain or sporadic colder temps can cause a transient lowering of pollen counts throughout the coming weeks," said Dr. Stanley Fineman of Atlanta Allergy & Asthma's local office.
Fineman said one way to avoid allergy issues, especially for those who may have respiratory issues, is to stay inside — a concept not new to many people who are hunkering down inside their homes as coronavirus concerns continue.
He said the pollen count usually peaks midday, so it's particularly smart to avoid being outdoors around then, as well as to limit outdoor exercise to early in the morning or twilight.
Fineman said an over-the-counter nasal spray and antihistamine can be an effective first line of defense for people suffering from seasonal allergies, but an accurate diagnosis is also important. He recommended those with allergy symptoms to get tested.
Fineman said the Marietta office is still taking appointments and seeing patients for allergy injections and other reasons. However, he added, if anyone seeking an appointment has symptoms consistent with the new coronavirus -- including cough, fever or shortness of breath -- they should contact their primary care provider or visit an urgent care center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.