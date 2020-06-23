090619_MDJ_Library7.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

The North Cobb Regional Library, at 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, will be one of seven Cobb libraries to reopen July 6. Cobb libraries closed in mid-March to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

 Staff // Thomas Hartwell

Rejoice, book lovers.

Seven of Cobb County's 15 libraries will reopen July 6 with restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

County libraries closed March 16 along with senior centers and recreational facilities as the virus began to spread in metro Atlanta.

Visitors will be limited to browsing, completing library account transactions such as checking out books and using library computers. Staff will wear masks and undergo safety training before reopening.

"Casual visits of more than a few minutes to the libraries and sitting down will not be possible under the health and safety guidelines for maintaining social distancing for reducing the community spread of COVID-19," the county said in a post to its website announcing the reopening. "Study and community meeting rooms will remain closed to the public."

The seven branches are:

  • East Cobb
  • Mountain View
  • North Cobb
  • Sewell Mill
  • South Cobb
  • Vinings
  • West Cobb

The seven branches are among the largest in the county, and have offered curbside pickup of books since June 10. They will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Gwinnett County Public Library reopened all of its locations Monday while limiting computer and furniture use. Fulton County announced Monday that it would begin offering curbside service July 1.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.