Rejoice, book lovers.
Seven of Cobb County's 15 libraries will reopen July 6 with restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
County libraries closed March 16 along with senior centers and recreational facilities as the virus began to spread in metro Atlanta.
Visitors will be limited to browsing, completing library account transactions such as checking out books and using library computers. Staff will wear masks and undergo safety training before reopening.
"Casual visits of more than a few minutes to the libraries and sitting down will not be possible under the health and safety guidelines for maintaining social distancing for reducing the community spread of COVID-19," the county said in a post to its website announcing the reopening. "Study and community meeting rooms will remain closed to the public."
The seven branches are:
- East Cobb
- Mountain View
- North Cobb
- Sewell Mill
- South Cobb
- Vinings
- West Cobb
The seven branches are among the largest in the county, and have offered curbside pickup of books since June 10. They will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Gwinnett County Public Library reopened all of its locations Monday while limiting computer and furniture use. Fulton County announced Monday that it would begin offering curbside service July 1.
