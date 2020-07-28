Citing a dwindling amount of federal pandemic money, south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said she was worried the county might not be able to address some county residents' needs brought on by the coronavirus.
Cupid and her colleagues on the Board of Commissioners have used the majority of a $132 million federal grant to create a safety net of sorts for county residents impacted by the virus.
Speaking at a work session Monday morning, Cupid told her colleagues she would like to see them address renters living in single-family homes and childcare.
As of Monday, the county has allocated:
- $50 million for small business;
- $8 million for the Cobb County School District;
- $5.7 million for homeowners who have missed mortgage payments;
- $1.6 million for apartment renters facing eviction;
- $1 million for hazard pay and
- $1 million to feed the needy.
Tuesday evening, commissioners were scheduled to vote on another $3 million for Marietta City Schools and $10 million for the county's six cities.
In addition, the county has used the money to reimburse its own purchase of pandemic-related equipment, such as masks and gloves for county workers and devices to sterilize county equipment. The county has not publicized how much has already been spent on such purchases, however.
At Monday's meeting, Cupid noted that a third of county residents rent their homes.
"A lot of them are renting single-family homes, and they're not being addressed by either of the initiatives that we have," she said.
She was also worried about what might happen now that the county's two school districts have announced they would begin the new school year virtually.
"I'll tell you my biggest fear, and I hope this isn't going to happen in the county — and we're having real discussions with our employees — but an employee goes to work and leaves their kids in the car, and something happens, because they don't know what to do with their kids during the day," she said.
