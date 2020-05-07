Last fall, county staff chose Washington-based lobbyist Holland & Knight to represent Cobb's interests in the halls of Congress. The county had solicited bids for a lobbyist that summer, and a committee found Holland to be the most competitive.
Although the county's governing board had already budgeted $250,000 to retain the services of a lobbyist, a formal proposal to hire Holland was never brought before the board. As then-deputy County Manager Jackie McMorris recalled in an interview this week, there just wasn't enough support among commissioners at the time, so it was put on the shelf.
The coronavirus has changed things.
On April 28, the Board of Commissioners retroactively approved the April 8 decision by McMorris — who has since risen to the role of county manager — to hire the firm. Her ability to make that and certain other decisions without the board's say-so was made possible when Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce declared a state of emergency March 24, per the declaration.
Holland & Knight will help the board determine how to spend $132 million in federal money it received April 24 as part of the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill approved by Congress late March. It will also help the county identify other potential federal funding sources and generally lobby on the county's behalf.
The firm's services will cost the county roughly $11,000 per month through the end of September. Organizations like the Association of County Commissioners Georgia regularly give counties guidance on how to comply with new laws and regulations. Nevertheless, McMorris said the money is well spent.
"We don't have anybody lobbying at the D.C. level for that funding and speaking on behalf of Cobb," she said.
In addition, guidance on how to spend the money from the CARES Act -- something it must do before December, per federal guidelines -- was "quickly becoming cumbersome and confusing and overwhelming" and the county didn't want to miss other opportunities to bolster its finances during a crisis that may come to resemble the Great Recession, according to the county's finance director.
McMorris said the Association of County Commissioners Georgia is a valuable resource for state-level issues, but Holland's connections at the federal level would be critical to sifting through the mass of information regarding the CARES Act and any other aid Congress approves in the next couple months.
"We didn't say, 'Hands off, the county doesn't want to be involved in this so we're gonna bring someone else in, we're not qualified to do this' — no, it wasn't that," McMorris said. "It is: they are reading the legislation and asking the questions, sending us most frequently asked questions and answers ... we will ask a question and we don't know the answer, and within hours or a day or two, they got the answer. I wouldn't have the access to (the U.S. Department of) Treasury ... to ask them a question like, 'Could this money be put into an interest bearing account?' They're not going to respond back to me. But if I ask (Holland) a question like that, they already have the contact."
The county employs about 5,000 people, according to its human resources webpage. McMorris said tapping outside help was suggested to her by county commissioners, but declined to specify which ones had done so.
During a conference call with Holland & Knight staff last week, Cobb commissioners floated the idea of spending the federal money on housing and business assistance.
“The reason that we have some of the homeless issues, the reason we have some of the food issues is because people don’t have their jobs,” east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said during the meeting. “So to me, money that we can put towards getting these small businesses back up and running, getting these people back working and making an income will go a long way towards helping some of these food issues and some of these housing issues.”
McMorris said there are three broad areas that have already been targeted by county commissioners and staff for CARES Act money: county nonprofits, who have requested help meeting a surge in demand at their pantries and food-distribution events; small businesses; and reimbursing the county for money it has already spent dealing with the coronavirus.
Boyce has said he plans on putting the proposal regarding nonprofits on the agenda of the board's May 12 meeting. As originally proposed, it would make $1 million available to them to help with the purchase, storage and distribution of food.
How the county might help its businesses is still being fleshed out, McMorris said.
"What can we do to get people get back to work? That's been the key focus," she said. "As Commissioner Ott mentioned during the call with Holland & Knight, if we can help people get back to work, there may be less ... need for food (and) shelter assistance."
The county manager said a group led by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce is putting together a proposal for the board's consideration.
According to rough estimates from the county's finance team, the county has spent almost $3.5 million in dealing with the coronavirus, a figure that includes "the 50% emergency leave accrual, protective equipment, cleaning supplies and services, and required technology for continued government," per an email sent to commissioners and shared with the Marietta Daily Journal last week.
