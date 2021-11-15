Construction began Monday on Wellstar Kennestone Hospital’s new seven-story, $263 million tower, and with it came some important updates for patients.
The Church Street entrance to the hospital will be closed to the public during construction, the provider announced in a news release. Additionally, the covered walkway between the hospital and the blue parking deck will be inaccessible.
Both the hospital’s main lobby entrance and Kennestone Hospital Boulevard will remain open. Signs will be posted to direct patients and visitors around the disruptions.
The labor and delivery drop-off location has been moved to inside the blue parking deck at the entrance of the existing Kennestone outpatient building.
“To access the Labor & Delivery entrance, visitors will need to use Kennestone Hospital Boulevard, off Tower Road, then follow the signs into the covered Blue Parking Deck,” per the news release.
The tower is expected to be completed in 2025 and will add 61 acute-care beds to the hospital, which currently has 633 beds. Wellstar will tear down the Baird Building, a two-story building built in 1964, that is “outdated and beyond its useful life.”
Wellstar cited a growing service area, an aging population, and increased demand for private rooms in its preparations for the new project. One floor of the tower will have 32 rooms for critical care, with another 32 private rooms for medical, neurological, surgical and cardiac acute inpatients.
