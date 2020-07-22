With the Cobb and Marietta school districts opting to begin the academic year with online-only instruction next month, support staff that typically work in school facilities could have repurposed roles to better accommodate remote learning.
As students learn from home, custodians, bus drivers and cafeteria workers will still be necessary, said Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera. The superintendent said all support personnel will be working full work days and full work weeks during the academic year, even as classrooms remain mostly empty.
“If the employee has a job function that normally requires interactions with other people, we are willing to provide additional workplace options to support any personal concerns or medical needs,” Rivera said in an email to the MDJ.
Rivera said the district will continue to pay support employees.
Earlier this month, Marietta City Schools received a $640,000 grant from WorkSource Cobb to hire 50 school support employees. Originally, Rivera planned for these new employees to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 by taking student temperatures on school buses, delivering meals to students in classrooms and enforcing social distancing in school facilities. Rivera said the district will still fill these positions, but it will also repurpose their roles to accommodate student needs.
“We intend to use them (in) a similar manner as we originally intended – these support personnel will be assisting with food distribution at each school and throughout the community (along 19 different bus routes in Marietta),” Rivera said.
According to the school support monitor job posting on the Marietta City Schools website, these full-time employees will work across the district for a wage of $12 per hour.
In a statement to the MDJ, Nan Kiel, spokesperson for the Cobb School District, did not specify how staff positions would change when the school year starts online only.
"We will continue to adapt the way we support students based on how student need changes, whether that is food distribution or remote learning,” Kiel said. “It is also important our school buildings are ready for the return of face-to-face instruction. COVID-19 has impacted our entire team, and some jobs may change more than others in order to support student need."
Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's fiscal 2021 budget, which is scheduled to be voted on by the school board next month, includes $15 million for coronavirus-related expenses. During the July 16 board meeting, Ragsdale said those funds could potentially be used for employee wages.
Ragsdale has not released additional details about employment status and wages for support staff.
"While learning remotely, student needs are different and it will not be an overnight process to re-align the largest employer in Cobb County to those needs,” Kiel told the MDJ. “In many cases, knowing the announcement that all students would learn remotely was just made last week, those expectations have not yet been communicated to staff.”
