Cobb commissioners will consider formalizing their search for a federal lobbyist on Tuesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has retained the firm Holland and Knight, to the tune of about $11,000 per month, to keep abreast of developments in Washington D.C. and have someone advocate on the county’s behalf there. But the contract expired at the end of 2020, according to Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid.
“Recognizing the value of having a consultant work with us and maintaining our communication with the state and federal government, we thought it was wise to put out an agenda item so we can enlist one soon,” Cupid said, “particularly in light of all of the changes that will come down through the new administration.
“If it makes sense for us to continue with Holland and Knight, we’ll have the opportunity to do so,” she added.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners will hear feedback regarding a suite of amendments to the county code, including those that would establish “clean zones” during the Major League Baseball All-Star week this summer; and encourage implementation of design guidelines for Austell Road adopted in 2018.
