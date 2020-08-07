Acworth businesses that have taken a financial hit because of the coronavirus may be eligible for grants from the city under a new program.
On Thursday, the Acworth mayor and Board of Aldermen created the Acworth CARES Grant, which will award qualified businesses and nonprofits with a minimum of $500. The city has allocated a total of $500,000 for grant funding, from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding it received from Cobb County, which was a little over $1 million.
If there are funds available after businesses qualify for the minimum $500 grant, any leftover money will be evenly distributed to accepted applicants based on demonstrated need, according to the city.
Mayor Tommy Allegood said the city’s elected officials want to help give back to the community’s small businesses. He said he hopes to see businesses use the money to cover expenses, hire people and create jobs.
“The mayor and council are sensitive to the impact on small businesses from COVID-19,” he said. “We wanted to be a part of their recovery, not just tell them that we want to support them, but show them we support them.”
To apply for the Acworth CARES Grant, businesses must be located primarily within Acworth city limits and have been in continuous operation for a minimum of one year prior to March 13. Businesses must possess a current 2020-21 business license, be current on all city taxes and permits, and have an estimated annual gross receipts under $5 million. To be eligible for grant funds, businesses and nonprofits must complete the application and providing documentation demonstrating a financial impact due to COVID-19. To apply, visit www.acworth.org. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
Applicants can send submissions to the Acworth city clerk’s Office at 4415 Center Street, Acworth, or email acworthcaresgrant@acworth.org.
