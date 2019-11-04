A person who bought a Fantasy 5 jackpot lottery ticket from a Kennesaw Walmart is a quarter of a million dollars richer, Georgia Lottery says.
The ticket, worth $276,886, won in the Nov. 2 Fantasy 5 drawing, according to a Georgia Lottery news release.
The winner has not come forward to claim the prize, the corporation said, adding that Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the game’s draw date to claim prizes.
Walmart Supercenter at 3105 Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw sold the winning ticket, according to Georgia Lottery’s Nov. 4 new release.
The winning numbers from the Nov. 2 drawing were 2, 5, 18, 30 and 41.
