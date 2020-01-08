A winning Mega Millions ticket sold at a supermarket in north Marietta has yet to be claimed, Georgia Lottery said Wednesday night.
The ticket, worth $40,000, won in Tuesday’s Mega Millions draw. It was sold at the Publix Super Market at Towne Center Prado on Ernest W. Barrett Parkway near Bells Ferry Road.
The winning numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions were 25, 40, 41, 52, and 56, and the Megaball number was 21, according to Georgia Lottery.
