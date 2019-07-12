Cobb County lottery ticket holders are encouraged to check their numbers after a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Powder Springs.
The ticket for the July 6 draw was purchased at the Kroger supermarket at 4400 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs, near C.H. James Parkway.
It was one of four $50,000 tickets in that day’s draw sold within the wider metro Atlanta area, with the others purchased in Rome, Decatur and Conyers.
Winning numbers for the July 6 drawing were 4-8-23-46-65 and the Powerball was 1.
Each ticket matched the first four winning numbers and the Powerball.
The four $50,000 ticket holders have not come forward to claim their prizes, Georgia Lotto said.
Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
