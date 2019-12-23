Miss Mamie’s Cupcakes on Marietta Square has defended its title, taking the Grand Award for Best in Show in the annual Merry Marietta Window Walk.
The storefront boasts a retro-inspired display including a vintage styled hand-painted Santa, foil trees, and a brightly-lit Merry Christmas sign.
The window walk is a friendly holiday storefront display competition between the Square’s merchants, and this year more than two dozen merchants joined in the fun.
Award categories include the Grand Award for Best in Show as well as Most Original and Best at Night, all determined by a third-party panel of judges. Thousands of votes were also cast on social media and Merry Marietta’s website for this year’s People’s Choice Award, according to event organizers.
The People's Choice Award this year received more than 1,500 votes.
This year's winners are:
- Grand Award, Best in Show: Miss Mamie’s Cupcakes, 156 Roswell St.;
- Most Original: Georgia Dance Conservatory, 49 West Park Square;
- Best at Night: Marina Marina Antiques, 19 Powder Springs St.;
- People’s Choice Award: Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, 145 Church St.
Merry Marietta Window Walk was sponsored by Clementine Creative Agency.
