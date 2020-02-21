SMYRNA — Williams Park, Smyrna’s oldest neighborhood, grew right alongside the city — from a tiny collection of buildings to a thriving community.
The historic neighborhood sits at the heart of the city’s downtown, directly across Atlanta Road from Smyrna Market Village, so close that folks can watch the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show from their porches.
The neighborhood was not always so close to the action, said Casey Clavin, a member of the Williams Park Neighbors Association. She researched the neighborhood’s historic homes with her husband, Vic Koch, for the Smyrna Historical Society and said when Smyrna was founded in 1872, things were very different.
“(Smyrna) was initially a circular area with a 1-mile radius, and not too long after its founding, it reduced its area from one mile to half a mile,” Clavin said. “Even in the smaller iteration, Williams Park was in downtown Smyrna, so a lot of the buildings that were built there were the very first residential buildings built in Smyrna.”
Clavin said as of 2018, 19 homes built before World War I still stood in the neighborhood. The oldest verifiable home is the Whitfield-Nelson House, a Georgian Cottage built in 1884, just 12 years after the city was chartered. In total, there are 616 homes, ranging in style from new south cottages and arts and crafts bungalows to modern-build craftsman, lofts and farmhouse styles. Current listings in the neighborhood are between $120,000 to over $700,000.
The old days
Back then, the neighborhood wasn’t called Williams Park. That name came later, thanks to prominent local merchant GB Williams. He started a restaurant called GB’s Place, which was located at the intersection of Spring and Roswell streets, during the Great Depression.
“His cafe was very well known,” said historian William Marchione. “It was on the railroad, so people gathered there. It was sort of a neighborhood hangout.”
In the early days, you couldn’t walk very far in Smyrna without ending up in a field of crops, but that began to change around Williams’ time.
“Originally, most of these people were tied to the farming economy, but in 1905, they established a streetcar line from Atlanta to Marietta and it came through Smyrna,” Marchione said. “At that point, people began to commute from Smyrna. And also, with the introduction of the automobile and the building of Dixie Highway … the community was well served from the standpoint of transportation.”
Like much of the rest of Cobb County, Smyrna experienced huge population growth after World War II broke out.
“The coming of Bell Bomber and Lockheed that occurs during the war and after the war, Lockheed comes in the '50s, that increases the population of Smyrna tremendously,” Marchione said. “In the early 1950s, the city begins to expand in area through annexations to the point where today it has 15.5 square miles, where originally it was only one square mile in area.”
Marchione said much of the growth that came from the plant’s arrival was focused away from Williams Park.
“You have things like the Lockheed Heights development (now Belmont Hills) at the corner of South Cobb and Windy Hill, that area was developed to serve employees,” he said. “Really, there was a shift of emphasis from Atlanta Road to South Cobb (Drive), which was built as an access highway for the Bell Bomber plant.”
Wrong side of the tracks
Former Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon said, when he was growing up, Williams Park was not the most desirable place to live.
“Williams Park was really on the other side of the tracks,” he said. “I remember I had a girlfriend when, I think, I was in fifth grade. ... She lived on Elizabeth Street, and my mother said ‘Can’t you pick a girlfriend on this side of tracks?’ There was just a lot of salt-of-the-earth people over there.”
Bacon said he had fond memories of spending time with friends in the neighborhood, especially at GB’s Place.
“He had six stools, but one of them didn’t have a seat, but he never replaced the seat on it, he just had a post on it,” he said with a laugh.
“It was like a one-person place, they sold chili dogs, chili steaks, you could get an ice cream, there was pinball, you could get bread there,” Bacon added. “He was right there next to the railroad tracks, so you could hear the trains coming. Sometimes we’d put a penny on the tracks, then you’d go back there and try to find the flattened penny. As kids, if we were out, all of us that grew up here, we would always congregate at GB’s. There was no other place to hang out at.”
Renaissance
Bacon said the neighborhood turned around with the revitalization of the downtown, part of a plan that started in 1988, after a National Geographic article referred to the city as “redneck Smyrna.”
The plan was to revitalize the downtown by building a village green with the city government as the anchor tenant.
The city library and community center opened in 1991, and they were followed over the years by other projects including City Hall, police and fire buildings, and the welcome center and museum. The Smyrna Market Village opened in 2002, a trendy, mixed-use center with homes, retail and restaurants that now serves as host to many city events.
“That was part of the halo effect that we were hoping would happen when we did the downtown,” Bacon said. “All around there changed. Before that, it was still the other side of the tracks. Now it's somewhere anyone would want to live. I think it all happened as a result of the revitalization of the downtown and the city making a commitment by us building the new city hall, fire, police, that we were going to be anchor tenants and we weren’t going anywhere. I’m very proud of that.”
Larry Jones, who owns a landscaping company, watched Williams Park's transformation firsthand. He moved into the neighborhood in 1988, into a 1902 Queen Anne Cottage.
“It was pretty rough,” he said. “I had buyer's remorse when I bought it. You don't want to buy the coolest house on the street, you know what I mean? It was this house and a lot of really tiny homes, and a lot of them were turning into rentals. I was like 'Oh, man, this place could go either way.' And downtown, there was no downtown Smyrna. It was just kind of poorly-built, nondescript buildings.”
Jones watched those buildings be demolished in the early '90s and slowly be built back up into the city's current downtown.
“When they did Market Village, I realized it was going to work out, but up until then, Smyrna was kind of asleep at the wheel,” he said with a laugh.
Jones has since extensively renovated his home, turning an old potato curing barn into a music room and a wood shop outbuilding into a full bar where he and his friends gather to watch Braves games.
He said now he would never dream of moving out.
“Once you live in an old house, they're just different,” he said. “It's a great location, and I've just had no reason to leave. There are a lot of families here, we have a neighborhood association, and we're real tight.”
