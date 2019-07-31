A Kennesaw mother and her three young children are relying on the generosity of family, friends and community members to get back on their feet after a fire destroyed their home and belongings Monday.
Megan Forde and her children, ages 11, 7 and 2, left their Owens Landing Drive home about 10 a.m. Monday to run errands and get some lunch.
They returned to their two-story, five-bedroom brick and wood house around 12:30 p.m. to find smoke seeping out cracks in the windows, doors and roof.
Forde immediately called 911 and said firefighters were on her doorstep within three minutes, but the damage was too extensive for her to be able to enter the home to salvage precious items.
“We haven’t been able to go back in,” Forde told the MDJ on Wednesday. “The firefighters were absolutely amazing but they said we need to have someone come out and assess the house to make sure it’s safe for us to enter because the ceilings were falling.”
Inside is the flag that was draped across the coffin of Forde’s late husband, Sgt. 1st Class Omar W. Forde, who died on duty in Afghanistan in December 2013. He was 28.
Forde, who does not have insurance to cover her house or belongings, is anxious to see if other precious items have survived the fire and smoke damage.
“All my husband’s military stuff was inside, as well as a necklace I had given him for his anniversary that he had on when he was killed. All his military awards.”
Forde’s eldest son is a huge Atlanta Falcons fan, like his dad was, and had several autographed items that were likely damaged in the fire, she said, adding “that stuff was really special to him.”
Forde said the fire had used up all the oxygen in the house and smothered itself before she got home to find it smoking away, and thankfully no one, or any pets, were in the house or on the property at the time.
Firefighters told her they think the blaze might have started at the refrigerator, but an official cause has yet to be confirmed.
Forde and her children have been staying with her parents and will soon move to a friend’s home until they can find a place to rent.
That friend — Jon Barker — has established a GoFundMe account for the family, given their lack of insurance.
As of midday Wednesday, over $12,500 had been donated.
“Due to a brief lapse in insurance, insurance will not cover the loss,” Barker wrote on the fundraising page. “This family has been through enough — let’s gather around them and support them.”
Barker said Forde’s late husband was his best friend and “because of his ultimate sacrifice, his wife was able to buy their family their forever home.”
According to Associated Press reports at the time, Forde’s husband died alongside five other soldiers in southern Afghanistan while they were on a NATO mission with the International Security Assistance Force.
Forde told the MDJ dealing with the fire is tough, but not as hard as losing her husband.
“It’s just crazy how life can change in a moment,” she said. “The kids are so resilient, they’ve already experienced losing their father.”
Her eldest children are starting classes at Lewis Elementary and McClure Middle schools Thursday, and are excited but also sad about the summer ending, she said.
“The schools have been great about getting my kids’ supplies taken care of and my daughter got a lot of clothes given to her. I’m overwhelmed with thankfulness for all the support.”
The boys still need clothes, Forde said. Her eldest son wears adult medium and pants in 34-36 sizes, while her youngest son is a size 8.
Forde said a friend gave her a gift card for some clothing but the family “still needs everything” and she will prioritize finding a home to rent and buying furniture with the money donated.
She said she and the children have lived in the Owens Landing Drive house, off Cobb Parkway, since she bought it around 2014.
The GoFundMe page for Forde is https://ca.gofundme.com/f/help-family-of-solider-kia-recover-from-house-fire
