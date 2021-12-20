As of Friday, no cases of the coronavirus’ omicron variant had been detected in Cobb County.
But Cobb residents should begin behaving as though it’s already here, Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said in a recent interview.
Public health officials are once again sounding the alarm, with cases of the coronavirus surging in parts of the country, a wave fueled, in part, by the new omicron variant. That variant threatens to undo much of the progress made in the country’s fight against the virus, Memark said, with its ability to evade infection- or vaccine-induced immunity.
“The reason why it’s so concerning is that it has so many mutations — 50 mutations, and 30 of those are on that S-protein,” she explained. “And that’s the one that’s responsible for transmissibility and then your immune response and our vaccine response. That’s why everybody got really kind of in a tizzy about omicron.”
This summer, the delta variant drove its own surge in cases from which the country never completely emerged.
“Delta took a while to double and to really take hold,” she said. “What we’re seeing in omicron, it seems to be have a doubling time of every two days, and that is just exceptionally fast.”
Memark said it seems as though the omicron variant causes less severe disease, but cautioned that researchers aren’t certain of this yet.
Even if true, people should take little solace in that fact, she cautioned. The speed and ease with which it spreads means many more people will get sick. Even if a smaller percentage of the infected end up in the hospital, the sheer number of infections could end up straining the country’s healthcare system yet again.
“Even if you only have a small percentage of your folks going to the hospital, they’re all going to go at a very close interval, and that’s what’s concerning about this,” she said.
While the threat is new, the message from Memark and other public health officials remains the same: wash your hands, avoid crowds, wear a mask, test often and get the vaccine. That goes for people who have received only two shots of one of the three available vaccines, she added.
Most Americans who have been vaccinated have received vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, both of which required two shots several weeks apart. After only four months, however, that immunity begins to wane, Memark said. Whatever protection is left plummets in the face of omicron, she added, though she was unsure of the degree of that decline.
“As of (Thursday), we only had 15% of our folks that had booster shots,” she said. “So we’ve got 85% of our folks that are potentially, you know, ripe to be a target for omicron.”
For people who plan on gathering over the holidays, testing beforehand is recommended to catch cases, which are sometimes asymptomatic and would otherwise go unnoticed. The gold-standard PCR test and the somewhat less accurate but more convenient take home tests can both detect the omicron variant, Memark said.
