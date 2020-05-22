Editor’s note: This story is one in a longstanding annual series in the MDJ spotlighting the county’s best and brightest as they graduate high school. The recognition takes on new meaning with the loss of many senior activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Grayson Nour said she always thought she'd follow a career in business before she began high school at Whitefield Academy in Smyrna, but after spending her mornings talking with her biology teacher her freshman year and exploring chemistry the following year, she said an interest in medicine blossomed.
"I just started to fall in love with it," she said of her chemistry courses. "And also, I'm very hands-on and I'm good under pressure and I like that aspect of medicine."
Nour, who ended her senior year with a 4.0 GPA after taking multiple honors and advanced placement courses, is headed to Georgia Tech in the fall and plans to study chemistry on a pre-medicine track. She's also received scholarship awards and was offered an Army scholarship. But in the end, she said she had to follow her end goal: becoming a physician.
"I'm not entirely sure what field I want to do yet. I love pediatrics, because I love kids. ... I love emergency medicine, because I'm good under pressure. ... I just know that medicine's my calling, and that's where I'm meant to be," Nour said. "I love to serve people and I love to help people and see the instant gratification for that help."
And that calling to service has extended to extracurricular activities, as well as to opportunities outside of school. Nour said she's volunteered at Buckhead Church as a children's worship leader and helped fundraising efforts for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The Whitefield senior said balancing that, as well as her practices and games with the varsity soccer team, rehearsals and shows with school theater, annual missions trips to Ecuador, an internship at Piedmont Health System, and peer mentoring with her academics in high school was a challenge that saw her studying late at night or early in the morning.
"I lived in the library at school. I'm very high-achieving and have a high work ethic and things like that, and it's not necessarily expectations outside of myself but for myself and what I want," she said.
Nour also won a state poetry recitation contest this year, placing her at the top of about 11,000 students who entered the competition. She credited her acting background with the win but said when she entered at the school level, she never imagined she'd get this far.
For her academic success, Nour credits her parents for instilling the importance of good work ethic and being a well-rounded citizen, as well as the guidance and determination she's received from her faith.
The Whitefield senior's parents Wendy and David Nour say it has been a wonder to watch their daughter stay driven but also remain to humble.
David Nour said his daughter's determination has been a lifelong characteristic. He recalled trying to help his daughter tie her shoes when she was just 3.
"She said, 'Don't do it for me, Daddy. Let me do it myself,'" he said. "And that's a common thread as long as I can remember. ... Like most parents, we're just oozing with pride."
Wendy Nour echoed that sentiment, adding that no matter the challenge, her daughter keeps a positive attitude and has no fear of failure.
"The young woman she's become isn't a whole lot to do with what I've done," Wendy Nour said. "She's just been a gift to us, and we're fortunate to have witnessed it and walked alongside her."
Steve Hellier taught Grayson Nour in honors pre-calculus and calculus courses. Hellier said the senior had "one of the best attitudes I've ever seen in a student," and said she shared that positivity by encouraging the people around her.
There is no doubt, he said, that she'll find success throughout her life.
"Everybody loves spending time with her and being around her," he said of the student he said is wise beyond her years. "She is the kind of student that makes teaching an absolute joy. If teachers could teach a bunch of Grayson Nours, everybody would want to be a teacher."
And in a year interrupted by COVID-19 and with social distancing guidelines forcing friends to stay apart, Grayson Nour said the thing she'll miss most about high school is the mentoring that she received from teachers like Hellier and the mentoring she was able to offer others.
"I love to meet new people and mentor new people and try new things," she said. "I think what I'm going to miss most is just pouring into those people and people pouring into me. I've been really blessed to have the experience I did have in high school."
While it's sad that senior events and social gatherings couldn't be held and that she won't be able to say a proper goodbye to acquaintances and teachers, the graduating senior said all is not lost.
"I know that I have lasting friendships that are going to be there for a very long time," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.