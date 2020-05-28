County nonprofits have reported a surge in people requesting food following government-imposed stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On May 12, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners made $1 million available to those nonprofits for the purchase of food and the means of distributing and storing it. To date, at least 33 organizations have applied for grants totaling $1.6 million. Consulting firm W. Frank Newton, Inc. will receive $65,000 to vet the applications and divvy the funds. Below is a list of the organizations that have applied for a slice of the money before the May 20 deadline.*
Grant requests:
McEachern Memorial UMC Food Pantry/Feed the Lambs: $67,680
Loving Arms Cancer Outreach: $108,908
St. Vincent de Paul Georgia: $60,000
Powder Springs First United Methodist Church: $25,500
HOPE Family Resource Center Inc: $10,000
Cumberland Community Church: $50,000
Cobb Schools Foundation: $70,000
Food Security for America, Inc.: $15,081
Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation: $15,000
Blue Thanksgiving, Inc: $3,500
Kennesaw State University Foundation, Inc.: $2,000
The Marietta Schools Foundation, Inc.: $75,661
MUST Ministries, Inc: $80,000
Devereux Georgia: $156,156
South Cobb Council of PTA: $5,510
Mars Hill Presbyterian Church: $2,000
Kidz2Leaders: $8,000
Sheltering Arms Early Education and Family Centers: $15,000
The Center for Children & Young Adults: $5,580
Sweetwater Mission Inc: $100,000
C3 Ministries Inc: $10,000
Noonday Baptist Association Inc.: $123,476
The Salvation Army Cobb/Douglas Corps: $150,000
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta: $75,000
Ser Familia, Inc.: $165,000
Providence Community Baptist Church: $8,800
The Davis Direction Foundation, Inc: $25,000
Family Life Restoration Center: $35,000
Acworth United Methodist Church: $12,000
The Extension: $8,350
Zion Keepers, Inc.: $85,125
Reflections of Trinity: $75,000
Geneva Vanderhorst: $2,000
* Some applicants are still being vetted, and this list may grow in the coming days, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt.
