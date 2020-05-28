IMG_0857.JPG (copy)
County nonprofits have reported a surge in people requesting food following government-imposed stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On May 12, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners made $1 million available to those nonprofits for the purchase of food and the means of distributing and storing it. To date, at least 33 organizations have applied for grants totaling $1.6 million. Consulting firm W. Frank Newton, Inc. will receive $65,000 to vet the applications and divvy the funds. Below is a list of the organizations that have applied for a slice of the money before the May 20 deadline.* 

Grant requests:

McEachern Memorial UMC Food Pantry/Feed the Lambs: $67,680

Loving Arms Cancer Outreach: $108,908

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia: $60,000

Powder Springs First United Methodist Church: $25,500

HOPE Family Resource Center Inc: $10,000

Cumberland Community Church: $50,000

Cobb Schools Foundation: $70,000

Food Security for America, Inc.: $15,081

Cobb & Douglas Health Foundation: $15,000

Blue Thanksgiving, Inc: $3,500

Kennesaw State University Foundation, Inc.: $2,000

The Marietta Schools Foundation, Inc.: $75,661

MUST Ministries, Inc: $80,000

Devereux Georgia: $156,156

South Cobb Council of PTA: $5,510

Mars Hill Presbyterian Church: $2,000

Kidz2Leaders: $8,000

Sheltering Arms Early Education and Family Centers: $15,000

The Center for Children & Young Adults: $5,580

Sweetwater Mission Inc: $100,000

C3 Ministries Inc: $10,000

Noonday Baptist Association Inc.: $123,476

The Salvation Army Cobb/Douglas Corps: $150,000

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta: $75,000

Ser Familia, Inc.: $165,000

Providence Community Baptist Church: $8,800

The Davis Direction Foundation, Inc: $25,000

Family Life Restoration Center: $35,000

Acworth United Methodist Church: $12,000

The Extension: $8,350

Zion Keepers, Inc.: $85,125

Reflections of Trinity: $75,000

Geneva Vanderhorst: $2,000

* Some applicants are still being vetted, and this list may grow in the coming days, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt. 

