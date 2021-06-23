School is out for the summer, but the Cobb and Marietta school systems are still serving up free meals for families.
Cobb Schools
In Cobb, free meal pickups will continue through July 21 at specific locations. Cobb's food and nutrition department's meal kits include fruit, yogurt, biscuits, milk, juice, sandwiches and other items, and provide enough food for five to seven days of breakfast and lunch, according to staff.
Families can pick up the meal kits for children "ages 0-18" on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at one of six schools.
When families arrive to pick up their meals, Cobb Schools officials say they'll need to tell staff how many meal kits are needed, and staff will place the meal kits in the trunk or backseat of the car. Reheating instructions and a menu are provided in the kits, according to a district news release.
Children do not need to be enrolled in the Cobb County School District, summer school or other summer learning to receive the free meals. For students who are enrolled in summer school, meals are provided on site.
For more information or questions, email meals@cobbk12.org or call Cobb Schools at 770-426-3380.
Marietta Schools
Marietta Schools' summer meal program also provides meals to children 18 and younger.
There is no income threshold or registration required for participation — any child under age 18 may receive free meals at any one the locations through July 31.
TO VIEW THE FULL LIST: Click on PDF, and click on it again when it appears on screen. Daily meal options for Marietta families are available f…
Daily meal options are available for pick up at 35 designated locations, and seven-day meal kits are available for pick up once per week at 29 other designated locations.
Marietta's seven-day meal kits include a week's worth of breakfast and lunch items.
For a full list of locations and times for pick ups, visit www.marietta-city.org/mealdelivery.
