Is there a brand-new downtown parking deck in Marietta’s future, or would it be better to encourage people to take advantage of the public parking that already exists?
Marietta’s elected officials hope to be closer to answers later this month when city staff is expected to present the results of a study of the city’s downtown parking situation. That’s scheduled for the Aug. 27 committee meetings.
The study represents the latest in a decadeslong attempt to make sure those who visit Marietta Square always have a place to leave their vehicles. Square-goers have long bemoaned the difficulty of finding a place to park, and the popularity of Marietta Square Market has put even more of a premium on parking.
Mayor Steve Tumlin has proposed creating a “smorgasbord” of parking options, directing staff to look into several possible solutions to traffic woes.
One solution could be to build a new deck, and three locations have been thrown out for that:
Mill Street
In June, Tumlin proposed building a multistory deck on the parking lot on Mill Street near the Marietta Square Starbucks.
The 80-space lot, located near the railroad line, is owned by the state, which leases it out to the Downtown Marietta Development Authority.
The City Council voted to direct staff to ask the state whether it would be interested in parting with the property. According to a draft list of SPLOST projects distributed by the city, officials believe a 400-space deck there would come with a price tag of $4.5 million.
According to the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s records, the lot has an appraised value of $1,541.
A smaller parcel adjacent to the lot directly behind the Starbucks is already owned by the city and is used as parking for the Marietta Museum of History. Tumlin said the smaller lot could one day house bathrooms for the parking deck, but he does not foresee it being a part of any future plans.
Tumlin has said he would want this deck to be nicer than the existing decks owned by the county, floating the idea of installing restrooms and a brick façade matching the historic Brumby Lofts. He also suggested looking into the possibility of installing green space on the top for use as a pocket park.
He said the spot’s biggest draw is its location on the west side of the Square and near the Marietta Square Market.
“The location and the continued use of that being parking is the main plus,” he said. “You can tell by how crowded it is that people are very familiar with it and look toward that area to park.”
But the location also presents a drawback, with some residents worried a multistory deck in that spot could be an eyesore and block views of Kennesaw Mountain.
“The stakes of a parking deck are going to come up in a lot of different ways,” Tumlin said. “There will be some views that it will deter the view, but that will be part of the formula of looking at it, if it’s the best location.”
Another potential issue: It’s not yet clear whether the state would agree to part with the property. Tumlin said the city looked into it a few years ago but were rejected because the state wanted to hold onto the land for a potential future passenger rail line from Atlanta to Chattanooga.
“We’re worried about parking, but the big picture for metropolitan Atlanta is transportation, and just like I see it as a good place to look for a candidate for a parking deck, somebody’s looking at it as a candidate to have passenger rail come through Marietta,” he said.
Herb Shop lot
At a recent Public Works Committee meeting, Councilman Johnny Walker floated the idea of building a deck next to the Mill Street lot, in the lot that contains the Herb Shop and paid parking spaces. It was once planned to be the site of a Marietta Square Chick-fil-A, but that project fell through.
The lot is 0.9833 acres and has an appraised value of $647,630.
Walker said he’s not sure building a new deck is the best way to fix the city’s parking problems, but he said if that turns out to be the plan, the Herb Shop lot is where the new deck belongs.
“If we’re going to build a new deck, by far the superior location is that lot,” he said. “The west side of the Square is where it needs to be. That’s my opinion, and I feel strongly about it. … I just have to believe that’s the best spot. We just don’t have that much parking there.”
Walker said he thinks the location is a big plus, and he also likes that the lot lies lower than the neighboring Mill Street lot, which he said would help ease concerns about blocking the scenery.
“Half of it would be underground,” he said. “It wouldn’t be so visible. You could put an attractive building there and it wouldn’t be sticking up four floors
One potential roadblock: it’s not for sale.
The lot’s owner, former Councilman Philip Goldstein, said he’s not looking to remove the lot from his portfolio.
“I’m not interested in selling it,” he told the MDJ on Wednesday.
Mayor Tumlin said the city could potentially use eminent domain to take the property, though he added that would only be a last resort.
“If it’s important to the city, there’s other ways to obtain it,” he said.
“It has the same advantage of Mill Street, it’s been used for parking for years,” he added. “There was not a lot of activity in that area, and the food court has changed that landscape. … There could be some hard government look at how we use that property, especially since we’ve got all that investment.”
Councilman Joseph Goldstein, whose father is former Councilman Philip Goldstein, declined to comment for this story.
Former C&S Bank
This site on Waddell Street was once home to a Citizens and Southern National Bank, is now office and parking space for Cobb County employees. It sits between the Cobb County parking deck and the Marietta Fire Department.
Last month, Tumlin proposed putting out feelers to the county about selling the property as part of his parking smorgasbord.
The mayor said the best thing about this spot is its location among other parking decks. Because it’s in less of a conspicuous location, he said it could be built in a less expensive style and not stand out from its surroundings. Tumlin said he thinks such a lot owned by the city could also be handy for outdoor events like the farmers' market on rainy days.
But like the other two nascent decks, he said it’s not yet clear whether the site is for sale.
“Everything is based on availability,” Tumlin said. “(The county) might have interest in -- they’ve got growing pains too. They might want to put another court there, just like they outgrew their police station.”
No deck
A different option originally proposed by Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly would be to partner with the county to share their two downtown parking decks.
The decks have been something of a headache for the county. In February of 2018, the county ended its program of allowing free parking on nights and weekends and instituted metered fees.
Just over a year later, in March of this year, the commissioners voted to pay a private operator to manage the decks.
Kelly said the idea would be to contribute financially to the decks’ operations, which would then allow the price to park there to be lowered and, hopefully, encourage more people to park there.
“In my opinion, a parking garage should be our last resort,” Kelly told the MDJ Wednesday. “Our staff has already spoken with the county and got some pretty good ideas about how we could partner with them.”
She said she would also like to discuss partnering with Square merchants to create spaces in the deck for employees to park.
She said she is looking forward to seeing the results of the study performed by staff. As part of that study, staff monitored downtown lots to see which spaces were full and which were empty at different times of the day and week.
“Until we get a full assessment, I think it’s premature to talk about any type of parking garage,” she said. “I don’t want the city to wind up in the situation the county has had to deal with managing the effects of a parking garage. There are other options to consider first, and if those fail, it can be our last resort.”
Councilman Walker said he’d prefer partnering with the county if the data suggests that would be a better option.
Councilman Grif Chalfant said he is 100% behind the idea.
“They’re not being used with the county, and I can’t see the city spending millions on a parking deck where there’s already one there, he said. “And we could probably add a bathroom to it if we partner with them, on the outside across from the House of Lu. I think there’s just too much advantage of using one that’s only 50 percent utilized.”
Chalfant added that he hopes the decks could go back to free nights and weekends if the city and county partner up.
Mayor Tumlin said that plan is still on the table, and much will depend on the results of the study.
“The decks could be a moot point if we can’t figure out how to get people into them,” he said. “If the study shows that the decks are underused, that doesn’t make a good argument for building another one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.