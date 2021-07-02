Looking for ways to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in Cobb County?
SATURDAY
Marietta's 35th Let Freedom Ring Parade
WHAT: The parade, which was founded in 1986 by the Marietta Lions Club, will start at Roswell Street Baptist Church, march west along Roswell Street and turn right onto East Park Square. From there, it will head north until it ends at the intersection of Cherokee Street and North Marietta Parkway. The Lions Club will pass out miniature flags ahead of the parade. The parade includes 110 entries, 2,000 participants and will attract tens of thousands of spectators, according to the city. The end of the parade will mark the beginning of the 4th in the Park festival in downtown Marietta.
WHEN: Begins at 10 a.m.
4th in the Park Festival
WHAT: The festival will include arts and crafts, a kid zone, food vendors and free concerts. At 2 p.m., there will be a Liberty Bell ringing ceremony in Glover Park. Scott Thompson will perform at noon and again at 7 p.m., Atlanta Concert Band will perform at 2:30 p.m. and Bogey and the Viceroy will perform at 8 p.m. A fireworks show will commence at dark. The show is slated for 9:30 p.m. but could begin slightly early.
WHEN: Begins at conclusion of Marietta's 35th Let Freedom Ring Parade and runs until 9 p.m.
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia
WHAT: Enjoy fireworks and all of your favorite park entertainment while celebrating the nation’s birthday at the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia. A special fireworks show lights up the sky nightly, starting at 9:30 p.m. Participants can also snap a selfie at the Coca-Cola photo wall to remember the day.
WHERE: Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW in Austell
City of Kennesaw Salute to America
WHAT: The city of Kennesaw will host its Fourth of July festivities with a kid’s parade, live music stages, street entertainment, food vendors and fireworks.
WHEN: Kid’s parade at noon, presentation of colors and national anthem at 6 p.m., concerts from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Kennesaw
Cobb Democrats Herb Butler Annual 4th of July Celebration
WHAT: Cobb Democrats will host U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, at a catered barbecue lunch with music and fun. All declared 2021/2022 Democratic candidates have been invited.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: IAM Local Lodge 709, 1032 South Marietta Parkway
Cobb GOP Annual Independence Day Celebration
WHAT: Join the Cobb GOP as they celebrate Independence Day on July 3rd. There will be live entertainment by the Blast Band and a BBQ lunch. Come with the family and celebrate with a tribute to our Armed Forces, hear from elected officials and candidates. There will also be an air-conditioned kid's zone with fun activities and more.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta
SUNDAY
Acworth July 4th Concert and Fireworks
WHAT: The city of Acworth will celebrate the Fourth of July on the shores of Lake Allatoona, with live music and fireworks.
WHEN: Live music at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Cauble Park, 4425 Beach Street, Acworth
Springsfest
WHAT: The city of Powder Springs will host Springsfest on July 4. It will have live performances, face painting, bouncy houses, game trucks and food vendors.
WHEN: Starts at noon, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs.
VFW Post 5408 Fourth of July Celebration
WHAT: VFW Post 5308, of Acworth, is hosting a low country boil and lawn games, asking attendees to bring a side dish or dessert.
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: 4764 Cobb Parkway, Acworth
God & Country Celebration at Roswell Street Baptist
WHAT: Roswell Street Baptist Church will have its annual God & Country Celebration. After the musical event, there will be an outdoor picnic for a nominal cost.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Roswell Street Baptist Church, Worship Center, 774 Roswell Street SE in Marietta
Red, White & Brew Party
WHAT: Dry County Brewing Company will have the Red, White & Brew Party in their Tasting Room. The Breaded Pig Food Truck will be out from 2 to 7 p.m. The Steven Brooks Band will provide live music from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be Axe Throwing Axcessive Entertainment from to 2 to 8 p.m.
WHEN: Noon to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Dry County Brewing Company, 1500 Lockhart Drive, Kennesaw
