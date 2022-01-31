February is Black History Month, first recognized by President Gerald Ford in 1976 when he called upon the public to "seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history." Since that time, every president has designated February as Black History Month, according to History.com. Check out this list of some of the events happening in Cobb County.
African American Genealogy Day
The African American Genealogy Day virtual live event, hosted by the Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society Metro Atlanta Chapter, is Feb. 5.
From 10 to 11:00 a.m., Deputy Director of the Georgia Archives Kayla Barrett will present “Documenting Reconstruction and Civil Rights in Georgia’s Records.” Barrett will provide an overview of Georgia Archives collections documenting Reconstruction and Civil Rights in Georgia, and how this information can be utilized in genealogical research.
From 11 a.m. to noon., AAHGS, Metro-Atlanta Chapter President Tammy Ozier will present “Researching the Freedmen’s Bureau Records Online.” Ozier will provide a brief overview of the history of the Freedmen’s Bureau and share where the records can be found online. She will also demonstrate how to find these records on Ancestry, FamilySearch and the Smithsonian’s websites, and provide examples of the rich genealogical information contained in these records, plus tips and resources on how to get started.
The event will be available to the public through Microsoft Teams. To register for the webinar, visit https://tinyurl.com/5byu6ssz. The program will also be uploaded to the YouTube channel, Georgia Archives at https://www.youtube.com/c/GeorgiaArchives/featured.
For more information, visit www.georgiaarchives.org.
North Cobb Regional Library
The North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, will have a Black History Month Scavenger Hunt outdoors all month long. Participants can learn about important figures from ancient and medieval Black history while getting some exercise. Scan the QR code on the front door of the library to access the scavenger hunt clues, then follow the clues to the correct location outside the building to find the answer. Those that correctly answer all of the clues will be entered into a drawing for a prize. For more information, contact the North Cobb Children's Department at 770-801-5322.
The library will have Pocket Poetry featuring African American poets. Participants can enjoy the display of poems by African American poets and grab one for their pocket throughout the month of February. For more information, call 770-801-5320.
Monthly Makers at the library will celebrate Black history by exploring the ancient basket making craft that is still practiced in many countries across Africa. Basket making is an integral part of modern African community and has evolved into a highly expressive contemporary craft form. The Coil Weave Bowl class will be Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will make woven bowls using sisal cord and the African coil weave technique. Space is limited. Register at 770-801-5320 or visit cobbcat.org.
The North Cobb Family Fun Night on Feb. 21 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. will feature a showing of Black Panther and craft stations that highlight the achievements of several famous Black Americans. All activities are designed with the whole family in mind. No registration is required.
On Feb. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the library will have a Black history discussion on the historic Rosenwald Schools. In the 1920s, Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute and Julius Rosenwald, philanthropist and president of Sears Roebuck, built state-of-the art schools for African-American children across the South and one of these historic schools is located in the heart of downtown Acworth. Abbie Parks from Cobb Landmarks and Historical Societies will discuss the successful collaboration between Washington, Rosenwald and the communities that supported these schools. She will also highlight additional African American historical sites in Acworth including The Roberts School and Mt. Bethel AME Church.
Lewis A. Ray Branch Library
The Lewis A. Ray Branch Library, 4500 Oakdale Road in Smyrna, will have Black History Month Crafts event. Each week, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., the library will offer a craft inspired by famous African Americans. For those that can't join in person, there will be craft kits available for pick up. The schedule is Jan. 31, Maya Angelou; Feb. 7, Garrett Morgan; Feb. 14, Jean-Michel Basquiat; and Feb. 21, Lonnie Johnson. Registration is required. Call 770-801-5335.
Senior Wellness Center
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 4 from 1 to 3:15 p.m. with an inspiring movie based on a true story. Free, but registration is required. For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Switzer Library
The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have Learn African Dance for Teens on Feb. 5 and Feb. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m. Participants do not have to be an expert dancer. The class is for grades 6-12. Space is limited. To register, call 770-528-2379 or visit cobbcat.org.
The library will have for their sensory friendly Movie Mondays, films celebrating African American actors and directors. The films are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can bring a bagged lunch or snacks. Lights will be dimmed, closed captions will be displayed and movement and talking is allowed. Seating is limited. Registration is required. Register at cobbcat.org. The schedule is Feb. 7, The Wiz; Feb. 14, The Princess and the Frog; Feb. 21, Akeelah & the Bee; and Feb. 28, Selma.
West Cobb Senior Center
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Black History Month Trivia on Feb. 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Participants can test their knowledge and learn something new with this trivia contest. Free, but registration is required. For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Stratton Library
The Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road SW in Marietta, will have an African American Authors Book Discussion. The group, which meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will discuss books by African American authors, culture and the Black diaspora. The schedule is Feb. 14, discussion of "Life After Death - Book 2 - Coldest Winter Ever" by Sister Souljah; and March 14, discussion of "The Other Black Girl" by Zakya Harris.
Tim D. Lee Senior Center
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have History Connection on Feb. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants can celebrate Black History Month with a movie and snacks. Free, but registration required. For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Powder Springs Library
The Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs, will have African American Genealogy, presented by the Georgia Room, on Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants will review resources, databases, and tips that may be useful when doing African American genealogical research. Register for the program at 770-439-3600.
The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center
The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have a book discussion group on "Harlem Shuffle" by Colston Whitehead on Feb. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Pulitzer-prize winning author Whitehead delivers a gripping family saga disguised as a crime story, a social novel about race and power, and ultimately a love letter to early 1960s Harlem. To register, call 770-509-2711 or visit cobbcat.org.
Cobb Landmarks
Cobb Landmarks will have "A Nearer Approach to Justice: Rosenwald Schools in the Jim Crow South" on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Acworth Rosenwald School, 4410 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
In the early years of the 20th century, Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears Roebuck & Co., worked with famed Black educator Booker T. Washington and grassroots leaders across the South to build more than 5,000 schools for Black children. Acworth’s Rosenwald School was built in 1924 and served students until 1947. Saved from demolition in 1948, it was rebuilt on its current site and now operates as a community center.
Participants can explore the history and legacy of this Cobb County landmark. Presenters include Rosenwald school expert Dr. Becky Ryckeley; Marti Rosner and Frye Gaillard, authors of the book "Ezra Wants to Know: The True Story of the Rosenwald Schools;" and Acworth Alderman Tim Houston.
Admission is $10 per person. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Space is limited. Admission includes a signed copy of the book, a tour of the school and Doyal Hill Park, and entry into a raffle for a door prize awarded at the end of the night. Additional copies of the book will be available for purchase as well as an opportunity to have them signed by the authors.
For more information and tickets, visit cobblandmarks.com/rosenwald.
Marietta History Center
The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will host its monthly pop-in event on Feb. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Pop-in's provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the center through themed activities and crafts. The February event will be geared towards African Americans in the military. Currently these will be "Make and Take" so families can enjoy them at home as well as crafts in the galleries.
For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
Mountain View Regional Library
Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Explore the Harlem Renaissance with KSU Rare Books on Feb. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. for tweens and teens.
Special guests from the Bentley Rare Book Museum at Kennesaw State University will lead participants in examining first edition literary texts from The Harlem Renaissance. Participants will also explore art and music representative of the movement. The Great Migration and resulting gathering of African American creatives in Harlem, New York in the 1920s and 30s birthed an explosion in literary, intellectual and artistic expression.
Space is limited and registration is required. Register at cobbcat.org. For more information, call 770-509-2725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.