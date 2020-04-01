Funerals, like other large gatherings, are being postponed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and ensure that a single tragedy does not become many, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce noted during a special-called meeting of the Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.
Eventually, however, something has to give, the chairman said.
“We’re going to reach a certain situation here when there isn’t enough room (for the deceased) without having to bring in refrigerator trucks,” he predicted. “I understand that people want to have the appropriate ceremony, but there’s also a practical matter here too. ... I was told the other day that most of the funeral homes have no storage capacity.”
He asked Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, what people should do in the event that they have only a couple days to bury their loved ones.
Memark said she simply doesn’t know.
“We will continue to look for ways to hold bodies in the meantime,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.