Halloween is the night when unhappy spirits return to the mortal realm to cause havoc to the living, or so some people say.
Others believe denizens of the great beyond are always in touch with the human world.
For believers in ghosts, Cobb County provides a plethora of poltergeists, an abundance of apparitions and a superfluity of spirits.
Here are ten haunted places in Cobb County:
10. Six Flags
Every year around this time, Six Flags over Georgia transforms into a horror-lover’s paradise, but some say there are a few actual ghosts among the costumed thrill-seekers.
Performers whisper about an actor named Joe who they say was killed in a wreck on the way to work. Old Joe was a believer in the mantra “the show must go on,” and they say not even death could keep him off the stage.
Actors have spotted Joe watching the show at the Crystal Pistol Music Hall, and some have reported hearing a man sing late at night when nobody is around. Joe also seems to have a love for pranks — some say he likes moving props from backstage onto the rails of the nearby train tracks.
Other parkgoers have reported being stopped by a little blonde girl asking for help in the parking lot, but when they look away, the girl vanishes. They say she is the spirit of a child hit by a car in the 1970s whose soul is now a permanent resident outside the park.
9. Covered Bridge Historic District
South Cobb’s Concord Bridge is perhaps best known for constantly being under attack by clueless drivers, but the historic bridge may also be host to a pair of spirits.
Some locals call it “Crybaby Bridge,” and they swear that if you park your car inside it on a dark night and simply wait, you may hear the sound of a young child crying.
Legend has it a pair of children drowned in Nickajack Creek below the bridge sometime after it was built in 1872.
Just a stone’s throw away is the Concord Baptist Cemetery, infamous to locals as the “witch’s graveyard.” Whether or not a witch is buried there, it’s been a popular spot for teens to test their courage — or to find a little privacy — for generations. Some report seeing ghostly figures moving in the dark, strange orbs appearing in photographs or sudden, unexplained temperature drops.
8. Glover House
This historic home once occupied by Marietta’s first mayor has had at least one ghost move out, said Lindsey Coleman, owner of the Ghosts of Marietta Tour.
One owner, a Mr. Blair, seems to have refused to leave following his demise.
“There was a lot of activity with other owners in the home,” Coleman said. “They would see silhouettes of a man standing in doorways and then they would see a shadow go through the wall. And they found out that Mr. Blair’s things were still up in the attic, and once they finally removed those, they found the house became a lot more peaceful. So they think one of the bigger spirits in the house was Mr. Blair.”
But that apparent exorcism has not quelled all the spirits who haunt the home.
“I don’t know who may still be around the house today, but I know when we go out there for tours, they have kind of a chandelier on the front porch, and as our guides will be telling stories, the chandelier will be slowly swinging and then it will just pick up speed as the tour guide is telling the stories, and we’ve had that happen multiple times on tours.”
7. Marietta City Cemetery/Confederate Cemetery
The Marietta City Cemetery was established in the 1830s and serves as the final resting place for a broad spectrum of former Mariettans. Immediately adjacent is the Confederate Cemetery, where lie the remains of Confederate troops from the Civil War.
According to legend, in 1895, city sexton Sanford Gorham made the first surviving ghost report within the cemetery.
Gorham said as he was working in the cemetery, he spied a man dressed all in black standing in an open area. But when Gorham approached, the man simply dematerialized before his eyes.
Coleman said folks who visit the burial grounds as part of the tour often come home and look at their photos to find a spooky surprise.
“We have people who come back with pictures of what looks to be figures standing in the cemetery, sometimes they’ll even hear people talking,” she said.
Others report seeing the spirit of a woman in black believed to be the spirit of a woman named Lucy Gartrell, who dutifully visited her sister's grave every day for 45 years and apparently still spends time at the cemetery.
6. St. James Episcopal Cemetery
The name Mary Meinert has sparked dread in generations of Marietta City Schools students.
Her grave is located directly across from Marietta Middle School. It features a statue of a woman holding two babies and has been a part of many a youthful dare.
“Mary Meinert is a legend that even my mom heard when she was growing up, and all the legends are a little bit different,” Coleman said. “Some say if you go on Halloween night, some say it’s Friday the 13th, it just depends on the legend, but they always say if you go around Mary Meinert’s statue and you say ‘Mary, Mary, what happened to your babies?’ supposedly she cries tears that are so real they’ll even gather in the bodice of her dress.”
Mary’s cause of death has been lost to the mists of time. Coleman said some say she died in a fire alongside her two babies, while others say she perished in childbirth or from a lung disease.
Another story has it that a family secretly buried their beloved puppy in the family plot, against the graveyard rules. Some say the puppy's tiny howls echo through the burial ground on quiet nights.
The graveyard is gated off and visitors are not allowed in without permission.
5. Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park
About 4,000 men lost their lives at the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, and some say their spirits still fight there long after the war is over.
Neighbors have reported waking with a start in the middle of the night after hearing cannon volleys. Others say if you listen closely while walking the trails, you may hear the echoes of gunfire, shouted battle commands or the screams of dying men.
According to one group of historic reenactors on the internet, a late night walk along the path of the Union troops became a nightmare for one young reenactor. The lad reported being passed by a man in a Union uniform, not unusual given the circumstances, but when the soldier got closer, the young historian noticed the man’s arm had been badly mangled. Other reenactors that night reported hearing the sounds of marching troops and smelling gunpowder on the air.
4. Magnolia House
Powder Springs’ Magnolia House is a beautiful spot for a wedding. The circa 1890 home is framed by two grand magnolia trees and includes a ballroom, bridal room and gorgeous gardens.
It has hosted many wedding ceremonies over the years, but some happy couples have reported seeing some uninvited guests in their photo albums after the party has ended.
Two children, a boy and a girl, have been spotted in numerous wedding shots over the years, according to several online sources.
Little is known about who they may be, but most ghost watchers agree they seem to mean no harm.
3. Brawner Hall
Smyrna’s Taylor-Brawner House and Brawner Hall are now home to city offices and event space, but Brawner Hall was once a psychiatric hospital founded by Dr. James Brawner as an alternative to state institutions.
It operated as such from 1910 until 1999 and has garnered its share of ghost stories.
One involves a young woman from a wealthy New York family who became a patient there, said historian Mike Terry, who wrote a book about the property.
“She was described as a lovely 20-year-old girl with long blond hair, but she seemed deeply troubled and depressed. They weren’t really sure what her problem was, but Dr. Brawner agreed to keep her and work with her and see if he could help,” he said. “As the weeks went by, she seemed to respond well to his treatment methods and she quickly became a favorite of the staff members that were there at the hospital.”
But just as she was making a recovery, the woman suddenly fell deathly ill with fever and the chills. It’s not clear what illness she had contracted, but she did not survive.
“The family and the staff were quite devastated by her death, and several weeks later ... a night duty nurse reported that she had seen a ghostly image of this girl on the second floor of this hospital, the long flowing hair streaming behind her as she ran down the hall and ran into the room where she had stayed while she was there.”
Many other nurses went on to report the same thing for about a year before the apparition suddenly stopped.
But other hauntings seem to have continued, especially in the hall’s large basement, where people have reported seeing an older man standing in a shadowy corner simply staring at people before suddenly vanishing. Employees there have reported noises late at night when nobody is around and items suddenly falling to the floor with a loud crash.
2. Old Mill
Acworth's historic old mill has been home to several restaurants — as well as several ghosts.
The mill was built in 1874 by Acworth resident John Cowan, who came back to town after striking it rich mining for gold in Montana. He originally produced flour, then switched to making tapestries. It shut down after a fire in the 1990s.
With its quaint, historic charm, it seemed like the perfect spot for a restaurant, but a group of ghosts apparently decided they did not want strangers eating in their haunt.
Jim Magus Saltarella, who runs Acworth Ghost Tours, said one chef told him the spirits made working there a living hell.
“He said to me that he’d never been in a place where the ghosts are so blatant, they want you to know they’re there,” Saltarella said. “He would open a door, it would slam shut. He’d turn on a light, it would turn back off. There was pounding on the door, he’d open it, there was nobody there. The staff would not go in the basement because that’s where most of the haunting seemed to happen.”
Saltarella said a paranormal investigator told him there are seven ghosts present at the mill, including Cowan himself and a schoolteacher named Elizabeth who apparently hanged herself in the basement after a love affair ended badly.
Elizabeth was known for wearing lipstick, and apparently she still does.
Saltarella said it was a common occurrence for diners to complain of lipstick on their drinking glass. After the waiter apologized profusely and brought out a clean glass, the diners would go on with their meal only to later take a sip and find the lipstick had returned.
Another ghost there apparently has a pyromaniacal streak. One owner took extra fire safety precautions but was constantly foiled by ghosts, Saltarella said.
“Because they had a fire there before, she’d go out and blow out the candles and extinguish them and a second person would go around and make sure they were out just to make sure they didn’t have another fire,” he said. “But every morning when they came back in, there would be a few candles burning, so they decided to switch to electric lights.”
The old mill is currently empty, but there are plans to turn it into an event space and wedding venue. One hopes the seven permanent residents are happier with that business plan.
1. Kennesaw House
Kennesaw House is one of Marietta’s oldest buildings, and it has seen a great deal of bloodshed and strife. Notably, it served as a hospital and morgue for the Confederates and, later, the Union during the Civil War. Wounded from both sides suffered and died there.
Those negative vibes make the spot, which now hosts the Marietta Museum of History, a lightning rod for grumpy spirits. One paranormal researcher has claimed there are over 700 specters swirling around the place at all hours of the day.
Museum Director Jan Galt said guests and workers alike have reported strange experiences.
“This one really was kind of weird,” she said. “We had a lady on a Friday many years ago, she came in with her friend and they were touring around and they went back up to the greeter desk where my two volunteers were and they started a conversation. The volunteers were like, ‘How did you like it?’ and lady said ‘Well it’s lovely, but the man back there in the room with the guns will not leave me alone.’”
Galt overheard the conversation from her office.
“It kind of freaks me out because I happen to know that they were the only two guests in the whole museum at that particular time,” she said. “I kind of panic for two reasons. One, someone is harassing my guests, and that upsets me, and two, there’s somebody in the museum, if they didn’t come out the elevator, how did they get in?”
She and another volunteer checked the museum from stem to stern but found no obnoxious men.
Galt went back to the guests and asked for a description. The woman said he was wearing a navy blue shirt with gold buttons, a jacket with a “weird collar” and a baseball cap that was flat in the front.
Galt realized that the description was awfully familiar.
“What she described was a Union foot soldier to the T,” she said. “At that point in time, I don’t think we had a portrait of one up in the gallery space. We had an officer, but I don’t think we had a foot soldier, and she described him to a T.”
The museum and its supposed ghosts have been featured on several TV shows, and Galt said she has had to start charging paranormal investigators because she gets so many requests.
In addition to the standard reports, shadowy figures, glowing orbs, sudden temperature drops, Galt said others have described even more bizarre experiences.
One paranormal investigator said she got off the museum’s elevator and walked right into a Civil War hospital scene complete with doctors, nurses and screaming patients.
Galt said she’s never experienced anything she can’t explain and has never gotten the heebie-jeebies in the building even when working late into the night. But if ghost stories get people in the doors, she’s not complaining.
“Sometimes, that’s what brings people in the door, and then they find out we have a really great museum here,” she said. “I wish it was the other way around, but a lot of times, people come in just because of the ghosts, and then they find out, hey, it’s a good museum too.”
