Marietta Daily Journal Podcast

https://www.mdjonline.com/podcasts/

COVID -19 Superintendent Ragsdale & Superintendent Rivera speak with the MDJ

Join MDJ Podcasts each week to stay up to date with hyper local news covering Cobb County and the effects of Covid-19. Take an in depth 360 degree look at Covid-19 and how Cobb County has been affected. Stay up to date with MDJ Podcasts and be sure to subscribe!

Marietta Daily Journal staff writer Thomas Hartwell sits down with Cobb County Superintendents Chris Ragsdale (Cobb County School System) and Grant Rivera (Marietta City School System) - How are the schools being affected?

“We have some students who are putting forth the time and effort, in this new digital environment. And we have some students who don’t have access to technology. So, as we approach grading, we approach assessments, we have to be sensitive to the fact that our approach could create a further divide between the haves and the have nots.” - Chris Ragsdale (Cobb County Superintendent)

“The Governor recently ordered schools to stay closed for in person sessions, in person class for the rest of the semester”. - Thomas Hartwell (Marietta Daily Journal)

Schools in Cobb County and Marietta City are now closed for the remainder of the semester. Join host Darien Southerland, and Marietta Daily Journal Staff Reporter Thomas Hartwell as we talk with our local school system superintendents for Cobb County (Chris Ragsdale) and Marietta City (Grant Rivera). What does this mean for the students? Have Cobb County and Marietta Schools adjusted to ensure your child’s education is no affected by Covid-19. Listen in to this week’s episode of The Marietta Daily Journal podcast as we bring you the latest, hyper local news covering Covid- 19. For more information here, please visit our website at

Guest Spotlight-

Chris Ragsdale- Chris Ragsdale is a transformational educator whose dynamic leadership continues to serve as the driving force for academic excellence in Cobb County. He is currently superintendent of the Cobb County School District, the second largest public-school system in Georgia and 23rd largest in the United States, with an enrollment exceeding 113,000 students. Mr. Ragsdale previously served the Cobb County School District as Deputy Superintendent for Operations from 2011-2014 and as Chief Technology Officer from 2006-2014, where he managed plant operations, safety, transportation, maintenance, and technology integration. He has more than two decades of experience in school operations and information technology in the public and private sectors, including roles as Chief Information Officer for nearby Paulding County Schools and in network and database management for Bellsouth (AT&T) and IBM. Mr. Ragsdale has also been responsible for planning and execution of capital projects approved by Cobb voters and funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Mr. Ragsdale obtained a bachelor’s degree in Information Systems and a master's degree in Educational Leadership from Kennesaw State University. Mr. Ragsdale and his wife currently reside in Cobb County.

Grant Rivera- is a career educator committed to serving every child and supporting every family. He believes great schools and communities are built on the combined talents of talented educators and an engaged community. He serves as the Superintendent of Marietta City Schools, becoming the 13th superintendent since 1892, leading the district's 11 schools, approximately 8,900 students and 1,200 employees. Prior to this position, he served as the Chief of Staff for the Cobb County School District, which has 112 schools and over 111,000 students. He was a principal for nine years at three high schools: South Cobb High School in Austell (2005-2009), Campbell High School in Smyrna (2009-2011), and Westlake High School in South Fulton County (2011-2014). Prior to being appointed principal, Grant held positions as a high school assistant principal, special education teacher, and coach in the Cobb County School District.

Grant received his bachelor’s degree in education and social policy from Northwestern University and a master’s degree in special education from the University of Alabama. He holds a Doctorate of Education from the University of Alabama, with an emphasis in school law. Grant has been associated with numerous professional development activities in the area of school law, school law enforcement officer research, and special education law.

He also served as adjunct professor of educational law at the University of West Georgia. Grant has worked with school districts around the country as a consultant and practitioner for school improvement and family engagement. Grant and his wife, Jenn, have two daughters - Lauren and Reese.

https://www.mdjonline.com/ .

Register for our digital news here- https://www.mdjonline.com/users/signup/?referer_url=https://www.mdjonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase/

Find additional episodes of MDJ Podcasts here- https://www.mdjonline.com/podcasts/

This podcast was produced for The Marietta Daily Journal, and MDJ Online 4-7-2020. This podcast was published and produced by BG Ad Group http://bgadgroup.com/ .

For advertising inquiries please email J.southerland@bgadgroup.com