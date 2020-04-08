When Walton High School math teacher Jennifer McLarty realized she wouldn't see her college algebra class of eight seniors again, she thought outside the box, saddled up her sidewalk chalk and piled in the car with her two sons.
McLarty, a Marietta resident, hadn't seen her students since schools closed their doors temporarily for in-person classes after March 13.
The teacher told the MDJ her class held a conference call in early April, when it was announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the semester. McLarty said when Cobb schools put out its grading policy telling students they could accept their grades as of March 13 if they chose to, the students opted to keep their grades. That, she said, is when she realized she might not see her students again.
"It was an emotional meeting," she said. "So I told my boys, 'Hey guys, we're going to go do something fun.'"
The mother of two said she mapped out a route to all of the students' homes using addresses from her grade book and, with help from her 5- and 8-year-old wrote messages congratulating some students for receiving A's in her class, others for their future service in the military and most for their upcoming graduation. The whole journey took her about four hours, she said.
McLarty said high school seniors, who have lost months of their final year of high school as well as the fanfare and events that come with it, deserve some kind of send-off.
"They're going through a lot of not having milestones that we all had. It's just so sad," she said, adding that she never expected to receive the praise and attention she has from her gesture. "It was just kind of a whim, but I know it meant a lot to them. I've heard from them and most of the parents. It was well-received. ... I really connected with this group, and it was just the right thing to do. It was kind of a no-brainer."
Tami Brown, an east Cobb mother whose son Davis Brown was in McLarty's class, said she and her family were shocked when McLarty showed up at their home. But, she said, McLarty has always gone above and beyond.
"It was awesome. It makes me tear up just thinking about it. ... It was just super, super sweet. Very kind. Very thoughtful," Tami Brown told the MDJ, choking up. "We need more teachers like her. She's always been there for Davis, not just as his math teacher. ... She's just a good person."
Tami Brown said her son was disappointed to have many of his senior year's events canceled, especially after having watched his older brother enjoy them. She said Davis' year ended abruptly, and McLarty's gesture recognized what many seniors are going through.
"It's hard on the seniors," she said.
The east Cobb mom said she hopes other teachers will see what McLarty did to make her students feel special and follow suit in whatever way they can.
"We need more teachers that care for their students the way she does. She has had a huge impact on my son, and we appreciate her so much," Brown said, adding that it doesn't take much effort to make someone feel special. "It was just some chalk."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.