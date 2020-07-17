Cobb residents are learning more about the school board candidates running in November’s general election.
In a candidate forum hosted by the South Cobb Council PTA this month, Republican Cobb school board Chairman Brad Wheeler and Democratic challenger Lindsay Terrebonne shared their thoughts on policing and racial justice, the coronavirus pandemic and more.
Terrebonne, the Democratic nominee challenging Wheeler, said she is running for the school board because she didn’t feel represented by the current board.
Wheeler touted his experience in the classroom and his seven years on the board.
Democrat Leroy Hutchins, who is expected to fill David Morgan’s seat on the board, also joined the forum. Morgan is not running for re-election after serving on the board for 11 years. No Republican challengers ran for Morgan’s seat.
When asked how the board would ensure administrators and teachers reflect the demographics of their students, Wheeler said he wants the best people to work with Cobb’s students. Terrebonne responded, saying it is important for students to have teachers and administrators who look like them.
“Representation matters,” she said.
“One of the resources I would like to embrace is the fact that we have a lot of HBCUs (Historically Black colleges and universities) right in the Atlanta area, and we could definitely talk to them and develop more of an alliance with Cobb County schools,” Terrebonne said. “Diversity is important for everyone.”
Moderator Cynthia Jones later turned the focus to policing, asking the candidates if they believe Cobb schools should have armed officers on campus.
“I would love to see us not have armed officers in the schools,” Terrebonne said.
Terrebonne said she wants Cobb to close the school-to-prison pipeline, the idea that public school students are arrested, criminalized for minor offenses and directed to the justice system from young ages.
Wheeler said Cobb schools should have armed officers on the grounds.
“Our schools are safe, and our campus police are an outstanding group,” Wheeler said, noting the threat posed by potential school shooters and gang violence. “I just firmly believe we need to protect our children.”
Hutchins said the school district could impose other safety measures, like ALERTPOINT security systems, to prevent dangerous individuals from entering schools and to make armed officers unnecessary on campus.
“We’ve had incidents at a couple of the schools that I will be representing in January where we have had guns on campus, and the presence of an armed officer wasn’t a deterrent,” Hutchins said.
Jones asked the candidates how Cobb schools should use $8.1 million in federal CARES Act funding.
Terrebonne advocated for allocating those funds to personal protective equipment in schools and hardware that students need to participate in digital learning.
“There are kids that need a hotspot. There are kids who need tablets and Chromebooks, printers if we’re going to be doing school at home,” Terrebonne said.
Wheeler agreed that money should be used to fund personal protective equipment in schools.
“We need to spend money on the safety of our kids,” Wheeler said. “You’re going to need hand sanitizers and masks and disinfectants.”
Wheeler also advocated for investing money in personnel, saying the district needs to keep teachers as the county faces budget cuts.
“I’m a big believer in the people,” Wheeler said. “This is a people business, and I think teachers are very important.”
Hutchins turned the focus of the conversation to the killing of George Floyd, the nationwide anti-racist protests and the need for supporting students’ mental health. He said the district should hire more school counselors and school psychologists.
“We have a lot to deal with at this moment,” Hutchins said. “Our students have a lot to deal with at this moment. Everyone’s going to need to be supported.”
The South Cobb PTA later asked candidates to elaborate on the Black Lives Matter movement and addressing racism in Cobb schools.
“Black lives matter, not the political movement, but all lives do matter,” Wheeler said. “Ahmaud (Arbery), George Floyd, Secoriea Turner. I mean, this is appalling. I’m at a loss for this. It’s just unacceptable. We have a problem and we need to fix it. Black lives matter.”
Terrebonne said she would support the resolution denouncing racism that board member Jaha Howard proposed last month, noting that 60% of students in Cobb schools are minorities.
“Black lives matter. Period,” Terrebonne said. “Matter is the absolute minimum.”
In the June 9 primary elections, Terrebonne and Wheeler both ran unopposed. Terrebonne received 11,046 in the Democratic primary, nearly 1,700 more votes than Wheeler’s 9,381 in the Republican primary.
Terrebonne and Wheeler will face off in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
