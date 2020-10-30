A group of Wheeler High School upperclassmen are calling for change from the Cobb County school board.
The juniors and seniors say their school should not be named for Joseph Wheeler, a former Confederate military leader. They also want the district school board to organize their committee to assess school names, something the board committed to in August.
Caroline Hugh, a Wheeler senior, said the name of the school, commemorating a Confederate general who fought to defend slavery, does not represent the student body.
“I would like to see this committee formed and then reevaluate specifically Wheeler,” she said.
At the recommendation of board member David Morgan, who represents south Cobb, the board voted 4-3 to create a committee to evaluate school names during their August meeting. Republican school board Chairman Brad Wheeler joined the three Democrats on the board to vote in favor of the committee.
After a summer of national anti-racism protests followed the police killings of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, Morgan said in August that naming schools after important local figures would be “a continued step, when it comes to inclusion and diversity.”
On Friday, Brad Wheeler told the MDJ he is still in the process of forming the committee.
Joseph Wheeler was born in Augusta and fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War. He later joined to the U.S. Army for the Spanish-American War and represented Alabama in the U.S. Congress. He has no immediately discernible connection to Cobb County schools. Yet when the district opened Wheeler High School in 1965, the height of the American civil rights movement, it named the school for the former Confederate leader.
“We just want the dialogue started,” said Latin teacher Cameron Ward, a Wheeler graduate and a faculty adviser for the students seeking the name change. “We want them to acknowledge that maybe it wasn’t the best idea to name it after a Confederate general.”
Ward first found out about the history behind the name in 1991, and he said he is surprised it has not been changed in the last three decades.
On Wednesday afternoon, Ward and Wheeler students met over Zoom to discuss how they got to this point. Over the summer, as protests against racism swept the nation, a petition to rename Wheeler High School emerged online. The students who met Wednesday said they were not affiliated with the petition, though they agreed with its premise. As of Friday, over 4,600 people signed the online petition.
A separate petition emerged calling for a name change at Walton High School over the summer. As of Friday, nearly 3,600 people signed the Walton petition. In June, school board Member Charisse Davis, who represents Wheeler and Walton High Schools, said she was aware of interest in renaming the schools.
“I think that this is just a start in Cobb as these conversations happen all around the country, including among military leaders, who are calling for (military) bases to be renamed,” Davis told the MDJ over the summer.
In June, board member David Banks, who represents northeast Cobb, said a movement to change school names is manufactured by Democrats.
“All these emails we’re getting about racism and changing the names of the schools, is 100% Democrats. I haven’t (seen) a Republican say anything yet,” Banks said in June. “It’s a Democrat organization, and to me, it’s kind of silly.”
The Wheeler student group created a website dedicated to changing their school’s name. In their mission statement, they say that the community deserves a school name that celebrates diversity.
“A name change would be a statement that Cobb County stands with its students against racism and white supremacy, and fights for inclusion and diversity,” the group said on its website. “Now is the time to make change for good.”
Senior Nina Kesava said the summer of unrest sparked action among the student body. Community members realized the history behind the name.
“I remember exactly where I was when I found out the guy our school is named after wasn’t exactly a great person,” said Stephen Leverone, a Wheeler junior.
Leverone said he wants to learn how to engage other people in the topic of the school’s name.
Wheeler senior Sydney Spessard said the student group has attempted to voice their thoughts to the board and to the public, but she expressed some concern that their comments had been silenced at board meetings. Students spoke about the matter during public comment at the virtual board meeting in September, but the district did not stream the public comments live.
Spessard said the students plan to address the board in person during public comment at the Nov. 19 meeting.
Going forward, Hugh said the student group wants the community to have a say in a potential name change. Any decision should come from the public, she said.
“That was the problem in 1965,” Hugh said. “People at the top thinking their worldview was correct.”
