Wheeler High School was temporarily placed on lockdown this morning, and a student was discovered with a weapon on the campus, according to Cobb County School District officials.
The student was arrested after an investigation of reports the student made threats to Wheeler's campus, according to Nan Kiel, a spokesperson for the district.
"Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with district policy, Wheeler's campus was put on code red while Wheeler administration and Cobb County School District police investigated. During the investigation, a suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of a weapon," Kiel said.
Kiel said the school is back on its normal schedule while school district police continue their investigation.
Wheeler administration, staff, school district police and other safety personnel performed as they should have, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.