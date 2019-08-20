A Wheeler High School student took a loaded Glock handgun to school Friday, causing a "code red" and temporary lockdown on campus, police say.
Rolando Jose Moore Figueroa, 17, was arrested at Wheeler about 9 a.m. on Aug. 16 by Cobb County School District police after officers say he boarded a school bus and entered the school grounds with the Glock, which was loaded with seven 9mm rounds, in his backpack.
Figueroa, of Marietta, remains in the Cobb County jail on a $25,000 bond facing two felony charges of hijacking a school bus and possessing a weapon at school, as well as a misdemeanor count of possessing a gun, jail records show.
A Cobb County School District spokeswoman told the MDJ on Friday that a Wheeler High School student was arrested after making threats to the campus.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with district policy, Wheeler’s campus was put on code red while Wheeler administration and Cobb County School District police investigated. During the investigation, a suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of a weapon,” the spokeswoman said.
She said the school returned to its normal schedule after the student was detained and Wheeler administration, staff, school district police and other safety personnel performed as they should have.
Figueroa’s arrest warrant states he was on school property with the gun in his backpack from 7:50 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. Friday, despite not having a license to carry.
This kid is 17? Where are his parents?! They should face disciplinary action as they, clearly, have failed as 'parents'.
I've been a part of helping kids this age with issues, and many of them either have one parent that is working, or a parent hooked on drugs, etc.... I've seen cases where a kid this age has to take care of their younger brothers and sisters because their parents were essentially non-existent. I see the young man is still being held in jail, and that would indicate to me that whoever is responsible for him can't help him.
Seriously, he Should be arrested, never allowed in a Cobb county school ever again. And prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Broken family, had to protect his siblings, that doesn’t cut it.
