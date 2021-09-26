Wheeler High School is getting a new robotics lab.
The Cobb Board of Education approved this week a conversion of the school's original theater to a robotics lab. That theater became obsolete after a new one was built several years ago.
The robotics lab conversion will be paid for under the current cycle of the county’s 1% sales tax for education, and is expected to be complete in March 2022, according to district documents.
Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has recommended the school board approve Bon Building Services, of Conyers, to complete the project.
The conversion was approved 4-0 Thursday night, with the board's three Democrats absent.
Board members Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard and Tre Hutchins had left earlier in the meeting in protest of their being "silenced" by their Republican colleagues, who in recent years have voted to end the practice of letting board members speak freely at the end of meetings and to raise the threshold required to place an item on a meeting's agenda from three board members to four.
