When students return to schools for face-to-face learning next month, classrooms will not appear as they did a year ago, according to the Cobb schools chief.
In a virtual board of education meeting on Thursday, Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said face-to-face instruction in classrooms will lean heavily on technology so teachers can lead in-person students and virtual students at the same time.
“When we come back face-to-face, this will not be a normal school day as it was in 2019,” Ragsdale said. “It’s going to look different. It’s going to be different.”
Cobb schools started the year online only Aug. 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the phased reopening plan provides elementary school students and many special education students in kindergarten through 12th grade with the option of returning to face-to-face instruction on Oct. 5.
According to the Cobb schools superintendent, teachers will use cameras, laptops, monitors and Bluetooth headphones to lead classes. Some students will learn from the classroom while others in the same class will opt to continue virtual learning. Families can select their preferred learning method online through the ParentVue portal until Sunday, Sept. 20.
“Technology is going to be central to the success of both environments, the face-to-face and the remote,” Ragsdale said. “The teacher is going to be utilizing technology to be able to teach to both students that are in his or her classroom at the same time as those students that will be viewing remotely.”
Ragsdale said the district will not require students who opt for face-to-face learning to bring their own device to schools. He added that this method of schooling — where teachers lead students in person and online simultaneously — will enable schools to quickly transition to remote learning if a class has to quarantine due to potential spread of COVID-19.
“That will allow us to not have a hiccup at all transitioning back into virtual, whether it be for the entire class, whether it be for the teacher themselves or whether it be for a school,” he said.
Connie Jackson, the president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said the plan will ask a lot of teachers, requiring them to lead two sets of students at the same time.
“Teaching online and teaching in person are two very different things,” she said. “They’re going to have to write two sets of lesson plans and try to figure out how to monitor the online classes while teaching the face-to-face classes.”
Jackson said some teaching methods that work in person are not transferable to students who are learning virtually, and vice versa. She thinks the district should pivot to having some teachers assigned to face-to-face classes with other teachers leading virtual classes.
The superintendent acknowledged the workload teachers will face.
“It is going to be challenging for our teachers,” Ragsdale said during the meeting. “There’s no doubt about that.”
A Day in the Classroom
Ragsdale said it is possible that the remote learning option will be available for the duration of the academic year. Some families will not feel comfortable sending students back to face-to-face classes just because the calendar turns to 2021, Ragsdale said.
In order to accommodate all students and provide a similar education to children in both learning modes, Ragsdale said teachers will instruct in front of a camera.
“We’re not dictating to the teacher how exactly he or she is going to teach, but yes, it will be in front of a camera,” Ragsdale said. “Whether or not that teacher is sitting in front of the teacher laptop like we’re doing right now, or whether that teacher is standing at the other side of the room.”
Ragsdale said the learning environment and classroom will vary from school to school. Schools with about 40% of students learning face-to-face will operate differently than schools where 90% of students opt for face-to-face instruction, he said. Students who attend school in person will be required to wear masks, and they will have assigned seats in classrooms and on buses to make any contact tracing for the coronavirus easier.
Ragsdale said the district’s main goal is ensuring students have the same education, regardless of which learning style they choose.
“That is the paramount objective that we have to achieve, is making sure that remote students and face-to-face students have the same teaching,” he said. “Not necessarily the same experience, because it’s different being in a classroom with somebody, but the same teaching.”
Classes will be in session four days a week, and Wednesdays will be reserved for remote small group and individual instruction, Ragsdale said. On Wednesdays, with classrooms vacant of students and teachers, district staff will disinfect schools.
According to sample school schedules from the district, the elementary school instructional day will begin around 7:50 a.m. and conclude around 2:20 p.m. The middle school day will begin around 9:15 a.m. and conclude around 4:15 p.m. The high school day will begin around 8:20 a.m. and conclude around 3:30 p.m.
Ragsdale said the district will release more information about face-to-face schooling, including a video depicting what the in-person school day could look like, on Friday.
