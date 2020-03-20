When people from the Grand Princess cruise ship were flown to Dobbins Air Reserve Base for a 14-day quarantine, some of them lost their luggage and some of the basics most of us take for granted.
Toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant — “these are just some things we don’t have in mass quantities sitting around the warehouse,” said Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, adjutant general of the Georgia Department of Defense. Carden is responsible for “directing, coordinating, organizing and stationing” the Army and Air National Guards of the state of Georgia, according to the state emergency management agency’s website.
The 500-some people at Dobbins had been flown in because 21 people on their cruise had tested positive for the coronavirus, and the general knew it was already bad enough that some had come straight from a vacation to spartan dormitories designed for military students.
“It’s not the Hilton,” the general said. “It’s probably not even a Motel 6.” Not having one’s luggage didn’t make it any easier.
So Carden called his friend John Loud, chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
“I was careful,” the general said. He worried Loud would go above and beyond and inundate the base with things they didn’t have the space to store. “I don’t need John’s convoy of care,” he recalled telling Loud.
Loud said he called members of the Cobb business community, including people at MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service, Superior Plumbing and the Atlanta Braves. Within a couple hours, they raised $10,000.
Loud and company bought 144 cans of shaving cream, 87 bottles of conditioner, 86 bottles of shampoo, 292 toothbrushes, 398 tubes of toothpaste, 273 sticks of women’s deodorant, 242 sticks of men’s deodorant, 504 bars of soap and more.
“And then we had snacks galore from Costco,” Loud said.
In the days since, Loud and others in the Cobb business community helped bring 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to those quarantined at Dobbins and board games to help them pass the time.
Carden called it an example of “what right looks like in crisis.”
“They changed people’s lives for the better in very short order,” Carden said. “They’re setting the example that’s going to see us through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.