The Cobb and Marietta school districts have provided updates on what the rest of the school year will look like after Gov. Brian Kemp's order on Wednesday to end in-person school for the remainder of the year.
According to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the Cobb School District's online update:
- No Cobb student's grades will be lower than they were on March 13, the day schools officially announced closures. In other words, no grades can be negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19. Grades can, however, improve. Students may choose to accept their grades as of March 13 as final or to continue to earn grades for the remainder of the year.
- Cobb schools will report grades as pass/fail for all students in all K-8 courses. High school courses will be reported as numerical grades for GPA calculation purposes.
- Any student who was on track to graduate on March 13 has the ability to receive credit for all courses for which they were enrolled on or before March 13.
- For those without access to digital materials, physical copies of schoolwork will be available. Through a partnership with the Cobb Schools Foundation, the district is raising money to purchase Chromebook laptops to provide to students who need devices.
- The district is "actively evaluating all options related to graduation ceremonies." Once graduation ceremony decisions have been finalized, they will be communicated as soon as possible. The goal is to postpone if necessary and to avoid cancellations at all costs.
Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera also spoke with the MDJ on Thursday and gave his own updates:
- As in Cobb, no Marietta student's grades will be lower than they were on March 13. In other words, no grades can be negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19. Grades can, however, improve. Students may choose to accept their grades as of March 13 as final or to continue to earn grades for the remainder of the year. Marietta schools will also release guidelines to families on Friday that will outline specific expectations of students, staff and families relative to grading.
- All grades will be numeric. There will be no pass/fail grades.
- Any student who was on track to graduate on March 13 has the ability to receive credit for all courses for which they were enrolled on or before March 13.
- For those without access to digital materials, Marietta schools purchased and has begun handing out hundreds of Wi-Fi hot spots, as well as Chromebooks, to families who need them. Those deliveries will continue over spring break. Families with questions about the hot spot program should email questions@marietta-city.org.
- Marietta schools intends to host a graduation ceremony for Marietta High School seniors in Northcutt Stadium. A date will be determined in accordance with guidelines from local and state health officials.
