In a typical year, Dobbins Air Reserve Base stays busy enough supporting America’s military around the world and the globe. But the base’s top leaders say that this year, Dobbins has taken on a host of new responsibilities as it leads the way on how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dobbins got a crash course in COVID-19 response well before much of the country began to feel its full impact. In mid-March, when the reality of the virus was just sinking in for many Americans, the base was already quarantining hundreds of passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship.
“That’s the first time in a long time the United States has had to quarantine Americans,” said Col. Craig McPike, commander of Dobbins’ 94th Airlift Wing. “And we didn’t have a book on how to do that.”
“There were several long days and nights figuring out how to receive and bed down these Americans in a dignified and safe manner, ensuring they arrived and stayed COVID-free during their quarantine.”
Dobbins eventually would be charged with providing comfortable and safe accommodations for 503 Americans from the ship. The base constructed a closed-fence perimeter around the passengers, but the lack of knowledge about the virus presented additional challenges.
“We didn’t know at that time if any of them had COVID … There wasn’t even a test back then to see if they had it,” McPike said.
But McPike and other officers worked closely with the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Human services to develop safe protocols in the pandemic’s early days.
“One of the big lessons that we did learn from this is watching how HHS brought in people to clean lodging, because we had people in modules staying there,” said Chief Master Sergeant Vicki Robertson. “So for us to understand how to completely plan it, how to sanitize it, and how to make sure that the next person coming into our lodging would be fine — we definitely learned an awful lot.”
Across the board, McPike and Robertson have implemented “strict mitigation measures” to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak on base. Beyond wearing masks, and encouraging hand washing and social distancing, staff work in rotating teams to minimize transmission of the virus within Dobbins.
“I can’t control what’s outside of the gate, but I can, sort of, control what goes on inside,” McPike said.
Now, McPike says, other military installations around the country have looked to Dobbins as an example to follow as they try and contain the virus’s spread.
“We’ve been able to use those lessons learned from the Grand Princess, and other bases now actually come to us. We’ve been the example in a lot of cases on how to handle these quarantine or restriction of movement type operations,” McPike said.
More recently, Dobbins has been designated an Aeroport of Embarkation for airmen going overseas. In other words, service members quarantine for 14 days at the base before heading into combatant theaters. McPike believes his experience during the Grand Princess mission has made Dobbins well-prepared for this new responsibility.
“I guess we did that so well, they picked Dobbins as a site … where we get to quarantine folks before they deploy,” he said with a smile.
Of all the operations Dobbins conducted this year, McPike said coordinating the deployment of nurses (four of them from Georgia) to New York City stands out as a particular highlight.
As McPike recalled, “The call came late on a Friday night, and by Saturday morning we had four nurses driving to Dobbins for a six month deployment.” The aircraft made three more stops to pick 21 additional nurses en route to New York.
“I was never more proud to see that air crew return that Sunday evening, knowing the level of effort that our wing had put forth … (it) was just amazing.”
